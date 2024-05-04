Caleb Plant and Edgar Berlanga Clash at Canelo-Munguia Weigh-In

Former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant and Edgar Berlanga got into a heated argument on Friday at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia weigh-in.

Berlanga’s Heated Response to Plant’s Question

Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs), who is assuming that he’s going to be fighting Canelo next in September, got angry when Plant wanted him to confirm whether he’ll fight him in September if he doesn’t get the Canelo fight.

For some reason, Plant asking a simple question of the New Yorker Berlanga got riled him to where he demanded he take off his glasses for some reason.

Plant’s Justified Question

Plant was right to ask Berlanga to confirm whether he would fight him if he doesn’t get the Canelo fight in September because there’s a chance he won’t.

I guess Berlanga doesn’t even want to confront the possibility that he might not get that Canelo payday that he’s hoping to in September.

That would be bad for the Matchroom promoted Berlanga because he would be forced to fight someone like Plant because he can’t base his entire career on fighting cans. It’s already looking beyond obvious.

Edgar Berlanga: “After I fight Canelo in September, I’ll fight you.”

Caleb Plant: “If you don’t fight Canelo in September?”

Berlanga: “I got my business in September already, I promise you.”

Plant: “He said if he don’t get the Canelo fight, we going to run it next. That’s what you said, right?”

Berlanga: “I promise you. I’m going to knock you out. Take your glasses off. I’m going to knock you out.”

Plant: “No, you’re not.”

Berlanga: “I’m going to knock you out. I’m going to knock you the f*** out.”

Plant: “No, your not.”

Berlanga: “I’m going to knock your the f*** out.”

Plant: “No, you’re not”

Berlanga: “Take your glasses off, p****y.”

Plant: “For what?”

Boxing fans outside of Brooklyn, New York, have zero interest in seeing Canelo fight Berlanga. His build-inflated record is filled with mostly tomato cans that his former promoters at Top Rank fed him and the two soft jobs from Europe that his British promoter Eddie Hearn has matched him against.

Berlanga has fought no one and it’s going to make Canelo look bad if he chooses to fight him next after his match against Jaime Munguia this Saturday night.

The only thing I could think was Berlanga was going to swat Plant the way Canelo did several years ago at their kickoff press conference in 2021.