Davis vs. Santa Cruz Replay This Saturday on SHOWTIME

Last Saturday’s blockbuster pay-per-view event featuring Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz along with the event’s co-feature, Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Karl, will air on SHOWTIME this Saturday, November 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Below are some stats, accolades and notable tweets coming out of the event.

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz hit No. 1 on Google Trend on Saturday, October 31. Gervonta Davis’ KO highlight has generated over 9M views, over 1M engagements and over 5M impressions across social platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Gervonta Davis KO highlight trended at No. 1 on YouTube worldwide Sunday-Monday and trended No. 2 and No. 3 on Twitter on fight night!

Twitter Reactions: Daivs vs Santa Cruz

LeBron James:

Knockout of the Year!! My GOODNESS!! Night Night @Gervontaa 👏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 1, 2020

Magic Johnson:

I think I just saw the best pound for pound fighter in the world @Gervontaa!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 1, 2020

LL Cool J:

Amazing performance. Leo is an absolute warrior. Tank did what he was supposed to do. 💪🏾💯 https://t.co/OmhiUrM1JN — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) November 1, 2020

Saquon Barkley:

TANKKKKK — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) November 1, 2020

Conor McGregor:

My lord! What a vicious uppercut that was. Praying for the health and safety of Santa Cruz there. The young man “Tank” Davis has some serious venom in that back hand shot. Incredible!@ProperWhiskey fight night 🥊 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Damian Lillard:

Santa Cruz was fighting his ass off… but that power boy daaaaaaaaaaaaaamn — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) November 1, 2020

We not worthy Tank 🥊🥊 — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) November 1, 2020

Media Reactions

“Thousands of punches landed during a memorable weekend of boxing from all over the world—but there was only one people will be talking about for years to come.” – Bleacher Report

“Each fighter needs that notable performance to make the casual fan pay attention and catapult them to mainstream popularity. This was the moment for Tank.” – Jalen Rose of ESPN’s Jalen and Jacoby

“Exactly the sort of fight that can bring boxing to a larger base…” – ESPN

Gervonta “Tank” Davis lived up to his billing — and then some …” – CBS Sports

“… an emphatic victory over Leo Santa Cruz that is likely to garner knockout of the year honors.” – The Athletic