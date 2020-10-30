Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz talk about Halloween

Three-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and four-division world champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz shared how their children motivate them to fight to continue to provide the things that they never had growing up as they near their SHOWTIME PPV main event showdown this Saturday, October 31 from Alamodome in San Antonio in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

With their highly anticipated showdown taking place on Halloween night, each fighter reflected on how the holiday is drastically different for their children than their own experience growing up.

“I want my daughter to always have the best of everything, because I didn’t have the opportunity for that when I was growing up,” said Davis. “Halloween was always fun even though we didn’t have much, but now with my daughter it gives me a whole new perspective on it and I just want to spoil her with anything she wants.”

“We never really had money for costumes when I was a kid,” said Santa Cruz. “Now I like the really scary, realistic costumes. I’m really proud to see how happy my kids are in their costumes, and of course when they get their candy.”

Davis, who showed off his Halloween spirit before his 2017 fight against Liam Walsh by entering the ring in full Michael Jackson “Thriller” garb, and again in 2019 against Hugo Ruiz when he was accompanied by “Thriller” style “zombie” dancers, takes his motivation from his two-year-old daughter Gervanni.

“It’s great motivation stepping into the ring knowing that what I’m doing is going to provide for my family,” said Davis. “When I see her happy dressed up for Halloween or even her birthday, it just makes me smile and know that all the hard work and sacrifice in the gym is worth it.”

A self-professed fan of Snickers, Kit-Kats and Reese’s when he’s not in training, Santa Cruz’s three children, Alan, Luna and Delilah, provide him with a constant drive that sustains Santa Cruz during grueling training sessions.

“Everything I do is to give them what I didn’t have as a child,” said Santa Cruz. “I know that my father sacrificed and did the best he could for us, so now it’s my turn to do the same for my children. Every extra round in the gym gives me more opportunity to make them happy, so that makes it easier to always give 100% every day.”

