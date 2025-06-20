Lamont Roach Says Don’t Be Surprised If Tank Davis Pulls Out Of Their Rematch

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Junior have been going back and forth on social media, exchanging insults and various threats, this ahead of their anticipated rematch. But, in a surprise, Roach has put out a message on X in which he warns fight fans to not be shocked to see Tank pull of of the return bout.

As fans know, Roach, a hefty underdog, held Tank to a draw back in March, with the fight controversial largely due to how Davis took a knee in round-nine, with no count being issued.

Explosive Doubt Erupts Over Sequel’s Fate

In the end, the scores had the fight even, this at 114-114, 114-114, and 115-113, with Tank retaining his WBA lightweight title along with his unbeaten record. Roach, however, was the man of the hour, his performance especially impressive considering how he had moved up in weight to get it on with Tank.

The rematch had to come, so said just about everybody immediately after the March fight, and quite soon a date was reported to be set for the rematch to take place on August 16. But now, Roach is worried Tank has been “gassing fans up” with his messages on social media in an effort at distracting them from the fact that he has not yet finalised his side of the deal for the sequel.

“Lmao buddy known damn well in f**k around like that he gassin’ y’all up just to justify why he ain’t do his part of the deal yet. He really might pull out of the fight…stay tuned,” Roach posted on social media just a few hours ago today.

Roach’s Bombshell Warning Shakes Davis’s Image

So, is Roach really onto something here, does he know something we do not know? It would be a shame if Tank did pull out of the fight, yet he would be the person whose reputation would really suffer if he did, especially after Roach has now forewarned us of a possible pull out by Davis. But as to why Tank has not yet finalised his side of the deal for the rematch, well, this is something we would have to ask him.

It’s interesting that Shakur Stevenson recently said when speaking with The Ring that in order to put things right and defeat Roach in a rematch, Tank would really have to up his game, or words to that effect. Maybe Roach is just all kinds of wrong for Tank and his style and maybe he knows it. Maybe both fighters know it.

Let’s wait and see if Roach’s warning of a Tank withdrawal turns out to be a correct call. Again, let’s hope not. We want to see the rematch, and Roach absolutely deserves it.