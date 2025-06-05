Keyshawn Davis Says Tank Davis Is “Definitely Chasing The Jake Paul Fight”

Is Gervonta Tank Davis chasing some of that big Jake Paul money, the kind of cash a fight with the immensely popular YouTuber/Influencer can generate? WBO lightweight champ Keyshawn Davis thinks so. And “The Businessman,” who will defend his 135 pound belt against Edwin De Los Santos on Saturday night, says a Tank Vs. Paul fight would be “good for boxing.”

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show yesterday, Davis, 13-0(9) said he thinks Tank “wants to do things differently at this point.” And a Tank-Paul fight sure would be something different, as it would be a genuinely dangerous fight for Paul, despite his size advantage (if the fight proved to be a real fight, that is, not merely an arranged exhibition show).

“He’s chasing that Jake Paul fight”—Davis doesn’t buy Tank’s focus

“I ain’t going to lie, I think Tank is just thinking on a different stratosphere right now. I feel like he’s chasing that Jake Paul fight,” Davis said. “Tank wants to just do things differently at this point. I don’t think he really wants to fight us fighters…….I don’t really think he’s paying attention to us at this point. He’s trying to get his rematch [with Lamont Roach] settled, get his respect back in the sport, and then go fight Jake Paul and maybe do an exhibition with a WWE fighter or whatever.”

Six kings or no fights? Davis laments lightweight gridlock

Who knows what Tank’s overall plans are at this point, but it is worth remembering how Tank has spoken about the possibility of him retiring before too long. Maybe Tank has fallen out of love with the sport, and maybe – after he puts that Roach wrong right, if he in fact can get the win in the rematch – he will be on the hunt for some big, big money. And again, a Jake Paul fight can pull in big money.

It is a real shame, though, that the best 135 pounders in the sport right now – these being (in no particular order) Tank, Keyshawn, Shakur Stevenson, Roach, William Zepeda, and one or two other guys (is Vasiliy Lomachenko done at this point, perhaps so) are not all fighting one another. Now, that would be great for the sport. Stevenson and Zepeda are fighting each other soon, but so far, there is nothing to give us hope that the other lightweights will face each other in what really could prove to be a modern day ‘Five Kings,’ or even ‘Six Kings.’

As for Keyshawn let’s see if he can make good on his prediction of becoming the first man to stop De Los Santos on Saturday.