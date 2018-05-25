M-1 Challenge 92 Results

Sergei Kharitonov vs. Anton Vyazigin declared “No Contest”
Aleksander Doskalchuk crowned undisputed M-1 Challenge flyweight champion
SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia (May 25, 2018) – Last night’s SuperFight between Russian heavyweight star Sergei Kharitonov and his main event challenger, Anton Vyazigin, was declared a “no contest” and Aleksander Doskalchuk established himself as the undisputed M-1 Challenge flyweight champion last night at M-1 Challenge 92 at M-1 Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Kharitonov (27-6-0) originally was declared the winner by way of a second-round technical decision over his Russian opponent, Vyazigin (9-2-0), due to an illegal eye poke that prevented Kharitonov from continuing to fight.
The result was later changed to a “no contest” after the commission, assembled by M-1 Global president Vadim Finkelchtein, reviewed the fight video and made the decision to change the result. A rematch will be scheduled for one of the next events, likely M-1 Challenge 95: Battle in the Mountains, which will happen in July in Ingushetia, Russia.
“A ‘no contest’ was the only possible decision in this situation,” Finkelchtein explained the change. “It was an accident and yesterday the judges made the decision according to the rules, giving the victory to Kharitonov, based on the scorecards. But this fight was an exception.”
“Changing the result to ‘no contest’ is the best choice,” Kharitonov agreed. “This was not the victory I wanted. I was sure the fight would be ruled as no contest, so I was surprised when the referee raised my hand. Anton did not want to poke me, so I think the decision now is fair. In the hospital I was told I’ve got an eye contusion and corneal abrasion. I hope to recover fast and get a rematch.”
Sergei Kharitonov (R) didn’t agree with the original decision declaring him the winner
“I think ‘no contest’ is a fair result,” Vyazigin added. “I was sure that after that poke, Sergei would take a break, and then we will go on. But the fight was stopped and he was declared the winner. Talking about corneal abrasion, I have no idea how it could happen. I always cut my nails before fights and the referee checks that, so that is weird. Of course, I want a rematch, our story has not ended.”
Doskalchuk (9-1-0), fighting out of Ukraine, entered The Rage as the M-1 Challenge flyweight champion to take on M-1 Challenge Interim flyweight titlist Arman Ashimov (8-3-1), of Kazakhstan. Ashimov was unable to continue after two rounds due to a hand injury.
Brazilian welterweight Tiago “Bahia” Varejao (27-5-1) turned in an impressive M-1 debut, taking a majority decision from former M-1 Challenge title challenger Sergey Romanov (14-3-0).
Giga Kukhalashvili (9-4-0) was disqualified in the third round for “rope grabbing” against undefeated Russian light heavyweight Khadis Ibragrimov (4-0-0).
Russian lightweight Pavel Gordeev (11-1-0) took a split decision victory from Mickael “Ragnar” Lebout (17-9-2), of France.
On the preliminary card, Russian heavyweight Maksim Baruzdin (1-0-0) won his pro debut, stopping Cuban giant Freddi Gonzales (0-2-0) in the opening round via punches, Russian lightweight prospect Alexey “Phenomenal” Ilyenko (8-0-0) lived up to his nickname, remaining undefeated by unleashing a barrage of kicks and punches for a third-round knockout of Helson Henriques (9-6-1), of Angola.
Kyrgyzstan featherweight Azibek Satibaldiev (7-4-0) was disqualified in the second round for kicking a grounded fighter, German challenger Saba Bolaghi (9-1-1), Russian featherweight Mikhail Kuznetson (6-4-1) used a guillotine choke to submit fellow countryman Nikita Solonin (4-2-0) in round two, and Ukrainian bantamweight Ludwig Sholinyan (2-0-1) and Alexander Osetrov (4-0-1) fought to a three-round majority draw.
Georgian welterweight Amiran Gogoladze (6-1-0) won a three-round split decision over Russian Taymuraz Guriev, while Ruslan Shamilov (5-0-0) kept his undefeated intact with a three-round split decision versus Denis Tiuliulin (3-4-0) in a battle between Russian middleweights.
Fighters represented 10 different countries: Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Georgia, France, Angola, Germany, Cuba and Kyrgyzstan.
Complete results & photo gallery below:
MAIN CARD
MAIN EVENT – HEAVYWEIGHTS
Sergei Kharitonov (27-6-0, M-1: 5-0-0), Russia
“No Contest”
Anton Vyazigin (9-2-0, M-1: 4-1-0), Russia
CO-FEATURE – M-1 CHALLENGE FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Aleksander Doskalchuk (9-1-0, M-1: 3-0-0), Champion, Ukraine
WTKO2 (5:00)
Arman Ashimov (8-3-1, M-1: 3-1-0), Interim Champion, Kazakhstan
(Doskalchuk becomes undisputed M-1 Challenge flyweight title)
WELTERWEIGHTS
Tiago “Bahia” Varejao (27-5-1, M-1: 1-0-0-), Brazil
WDEC3
Sergey Romanov (14-3-0, M-1: 5-2-0), Russia
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS
Khadis Ibragimov (4-0-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Russia
WDQ3 (rope grabbing – 3:27)
Giga Kukhalashvili (9-4-0, M-1: 2-1-0), Russia by way of Georgia
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Pavel Gordeev (11-1-0, M-1: 5-0-0), Russia
WDEC3
Mickael “Ragnar” Lebout (17-9-2, 1 NC, M-1: 1-1-0), France
PRELIMINARY CARD
HEAVYWEIGHTS
Maksim Baruzdin (1-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia
WTKO1 (punches – 0:18)
Freddi Gonzales (0-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Cuba
MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Ruslan Shamilov (5-0-0, M-1: 5-0-0), Russia
WDEC3
Denis Tiuliulin (3-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0)
WELTERWEIGHTS
Danila Prikaza (10-2-1, M-1: 7-2-0), Russia
WDEC3
Joilton “Peregrino” Santos (24-7-0, 1 NC, M-1: 0-1-0), Brazil
Amiran Gogoladze (6-1-0, M-1: 3-0-0), Georgia
WDEC3
Taymuraz Guriev (7-4-0, M-1: 2-2-0), Russia
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Alexey “Phenomenal” Ilyenko (8-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia
WKO3 (kicks & punches – 0:27)
Helson Henriques (9-6-1, M-1: 0-1-0), Angola
FEATHERWEIGHTS
Mikhail Kuznetsov (6-4-1, M-1: 4-3-1), Russia
WSUB2 (guillotine choke – 4:20)
Nikita Solonin (4-2-0, M-1: 1-1-0), Russia
BANTAMWEIGHTS
Ludwig Sholinyan (2-0-1, M-1: 0-0-1), Ukraine
D3
Alexander Osetrov (4-0-1), M-1: 3-0-1), Russia