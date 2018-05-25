M-1 Challenge 92 Results

Sergei Kharitonov vs. Anton Vyazigin declared “No Contest”





Aleksander Doskalchuk crowned undisputed M-1 Challenge flyweight champion

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia (May 25, 2018) – Last night’s SuperFight between Russian heavyweight star Sergei Kharitonov and his main event challenger, Anton Vyazigin, was declared a “no contest” and Aleksander Doskalchuk established himself as the undisputed M-1 Challenge flyweight champion last night at M-1 Challenge 92 at M-1 Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Kharitonov (27-6-0) originally was declared the winner by way of a second-round technical decision over his Russian opponent, Vyazigin (9-2-0), due to an illegal eye poke that prevented Kharitonov from continuing to fight.

The result was later changed to a “no contest” after the commission, assembled by M-1 Global president Vadim Finkelchtein, reviewed the fight video and made the decision to change the result. A rematch will be scheduled for one of the next events, likely M-1 Challenge 95: Battle in the Mountains, which will happen in July in Ingushetia, Russia.





“A ‘no contest’ was the only possible decision in this situation,” Finkelchtein explained the change. “It was an accident and yesterday the judges made the decision according to the rules, giving the victory to Kharitonov, based on the scorecards. But this fight was an exception.”

“Changing the result to ‘no contest’ is the best choice,” Kharitonov agreed. “This was not the victory I wanted. I was sure the fight would be ruled as no contest, so I was surprised when the referee raised my hand. Anton did not want to poke me, so I think the decision now is fair. In the hospital I was told I’ve got an eye contusion and corneal abrasion. I hope to recover fast and get a rematch.”

Sergei Kharitonov (R) didn’t agree with the original decision declaring him the winner

“I think ‘no contest’ is a fair result,” Vyazigin added. “I was sure that after that poke, Sergei would take a break, and then we will go on. But the fight was stopped and he was declared the winner. Talking about corneal abrasion, I have no idea how it could happen. I always cut my nails before fights and the referee checks that, so that is weird. Of course, I want a rematch, our story has not ended.”





Doskalchuk (9-1-0), fighting out of Ukraine, entered The Rage as the M-1 Challenge flyweight champion to take on M-1 Challenge Interim flyweight titlist Arman Ashimov (8-3-1), of Kazakhstan. Ashimov was unable to continue after two rounds due to a hand injury.

Brazilian welterweight Tiago “Bahia” Varejao (27-5-1) turned in an impressive M-1 debut, taking a majority decision from former M-1 Challenge title challenger Sergey Romanov (14-3-0).

Giga Kukhalashvili (9-4-0) was disqualified in the third round for “rope grabbing” against undefeated Russian light heavyweight Khadis Ibragrimov (4-0-0).

Russian lightweight Pavel Gordeev (11-1-0) took a split decision victory from Mickael “Ragnar” Lebout (17-9-2), of France.

On the preliminary card, Russian heavyweight Maksim Baruzdin (1-0-0) won his pro debut, stopping Cuban giant Freddi Gonzales (0-2-0) in the opening round via punches, Russian lightweight prospect Alexey “Phenomenal” Ilyenko (8-0-0) lived up to his nickname, remaining undefeated by unleashing a barrage of kicks and punches for a third-round knockout of Helson Henriques (9-6-1), of Angola.

Kyrgyzstan featherweight Azibek Satibaldiev (7-4-0) was disqualified in the second round for kicking a grounded fighter, German challenger Saba Bolaghi (9-1-1), Russian featherweight Mikhail Kuznetson (6-4-1) used a guillotine choke to submit fellow countryman Nikita Solonin (4-2-0) in round two, and Ukrainian bantamweight Ludwig Sholinyan (2-0-1) and Alexander Osetrov (4-0-1) fought to a three-round majority draw.

Georgian welterweight Amiran Gogoladze (6-1-0) won a three-round split decision over Russian Taymuraz Guriev, while Ruslan Shamilov (5-0-0) kept his undefeated intact with a three-round split decision versus Denis Tiuliulin (3-4-0) in a battle between Russian middleweights.

Fighters represented 10 different countries: Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Georgia, France, Angola, Germany, Cuba and Kyrgyzstan.

Complete results & photo gallery below:

MAIN CARD

MAIN EVENT – HEAVYWEIGHTS

Sergei Kharitonov (27-6-0, M-1: 5-0-0), Russia

“No Contest”

Anton Vyazigin (9-2-0, M-1: 4-1-0), Russia

CO-FEATURE – M-1 CHALLENGE FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Aleksander Doskalchuk (9-1-0, M-1: 3-0-0), Champion, Ukraine

WTKO2 (5:00)

Arman Ashimov (8-3-1, M-1: 3-1-0), Interim Champion, Kazakhstan

(Doskalchuk becomes undisputed M-1 Challenge flyweight title)

WELTERWEIGHTS

Tiago “Bahia” Varejao (27-5-1, M-1: 1-0-0-), Brazil

WDEC3

Sergey Romanov (14-3-0, M-1: 5-2-0), Russia

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS

Khadis Ibragimov (4-0-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Russia

WDQ3 (rope grabbing – 3:27)

Giga Kukhalashvili (9-4-0, M-1: 2-1-0), Russia by way of Georgia

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Pavel Gordeev (11-1-0, M-1: 5-0-0), Russia

WDEC3

Mickael “Ragnar” Lebout (17-9-2, 1 NC, M-1: 1-1-0), France

PRELIMINARY CARD

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Maksim Baruzdin (1-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia

WTKO1 (punches – 0:18)

Freddi Gonzales (0-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Cuba

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Ruslan Shamilov (5-0-0, M-1: 5-0-0), Russia

WDEC3

Denis Tiuliulin (3-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0)

WELTERWEIGHTS

Danila Prikaza (10-2-1, M-1: 7-2-0), Russia

WDEC3

Joilton “Peregrino” Santos (24-7-0, 1 NC, M-1: 0-1-0), Brazil

Amiran Gogoladze (6-1-0, M-1: 3-0-0), Georgia

WDEC3

Taymuraz Guriev (7-4-0, M-1: 2-2-0), Russia

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Alexey “Phenomenal” Ilyenko (8-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia

WKO3 (kicks & punches – 0:27)

Helson Henriques (9-6-1, M-1: 0-1-0), Angola

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Mikhail Kuznetsov (6-4-1, M-1: 4-3-1), Russia

WSUB2 (guillotine choke – 4:20)

Nikita Solonin (4-2-0, M-1: 1-1-0), Russia

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Ludwig Sholinyan (2-0-1, M-1: 0-0-1), Ukraine

D3

Alexander Osetrov (4-0-1), M-1: 3-0-1), Russia