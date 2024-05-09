Kambosos Banking on Power and Speed to Upset Lomachenko

George Kambosos Jr. believes his speed and power are going to factor in his beating Vasily Lomachenlo on Saturday night in their battle for the vacant IBF lightweight title in Perth, Australia.

The former unified lightweight champion Kambosos (21-2, 10 KOs) isn’t known for his power, but he believes he’s got enough to cause the boxing legend Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) problems when they meet at the sold-out RAC Arena.

Lomachenko, 36, has been out of the ring for an entire year since his loss to Devin Haney in May 2023, and we don’t know what he might have lost from that year of sitting.

We do know that if Lomachenko is ring rusty and he fades late in the right, the 30-year-old Kambosos will capitalize on that. It’s hard to see a situation where Kambosos can win this fight because he looked so bad in his recent fights against Maxi Hughes and Devin Haney.

Even in Kambosos’ upset win over Teofimo Lopez, he looked very average but he had a mental basketcase in front of him that night. Kambosos had never impressed in his fights before and since.

The only thing you can conclude is he’s a one-hit wonder, and he’s done well for himself, milking that one win to make a lot of money in Australia. But on Saturday night, Kambosos doesn’t have a prayer against Lomachenko, and won’t win a single round.

Driven by Respect and Ambition

“My speed, explosive power, the quickness that I have, and the counter-punching that I have is going to cause huge problems for him,” said George Kambosos Jr. to Sporting News Australia, talking about Vasily Lomachenko.

“There’s a lot of holes there that we have been able to pick up,” said Kambosos about the flaws in Lomachenko’s game that he and his team have spotted. “When that bell rings, all hell is going to break loose.”

The only flaw that Lomachenko showed in his losses to Haney and Teofimo, besides being much smaller and older than them, was gassing out in the championship rounds. If Lomachenko had a better gas tank and if he’d started quicker, he’d have won both of those fights.

“I will be world champion again, and I will be able to do it. We respect him. He’s a legend, but he better respect me as well because I have my own accolades, my own achievements, and my own motivation coming into this fight,” said Kambosos.