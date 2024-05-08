Lauren Price vs. Jessica McCaskill on May 11, Live on Peacock and Sky Sports

The Utilita Arena in Cardiff is about to witness Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price MBE taking on the tough-as-nails Jessica McCaskill. On May 11th, these two warriors will go head-to-head for the WBA, IBO, and Ring Magazine World Welterweight Titles. UK and Irish fans can catch the fight on Sky Sports, while Americans can stream it via Peacock.

Price, a legend in amateur boxing, has collected titles like a magpie, from Commonwealth to World, before nabbing Olympic gold—a first for any Welsh boxer. At 29, with a spotless 6-0 record and a single knockout, she’s itching to make history as Wales’ first female world champion. But let’s not roll out the praise just yet.

Jessica McCaskill stands in her way, armed with a 12-3-1 record and five KO victims to her name. This Chicago native isn’t just holding titles—she’s conquered divisions, unifying at super lightweight before crowning herself welterweight queen by dethroning Cecilia Brækhus and ending her decade-long reign.

Price, who switched her football boots for boxing gloves after 52 caps for Wales, is ready to brawl on home soil. This clash isn’t just any fight; it’s a homecoming for Price, her first professional bout in her hometown.

Meanwhile, McCaskill is set on ruining the Welsh fiesta with her two-weight world champion badge and a resume that includes victories over Brækhus and a draw against Britain’s Sandy Ryan. She’s no stranger to tough battles, even tangling with Katie Taylor at one point.

Price gave a nod to her team for setting up this make-or-break encounter and promised a powerful display of boxing skill. McCaskill, in her typical no-nonsense fashion, vowed to not just win but win over the Welsh crowd.

BOXXER boss Ben Shalom couldn’t resist hyping up Price, calling her the next big thing in boxing and a shining star of Welsh sport. As May 11th approaches, Cardiff braces for an intense fight where Price aims to make history, while McCaskill plots to spoil the party and haul the belts back across the Atlantic. Fans, buckle up; this isn’t just another night—it’s a saga in the making.

Date, Time, Streaming Details, and Venue:

Date: May 11th, 2024

May 11th, 2024 Start Time (USA): 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Start Time (UK): 8:00 PM BST

8:00 PM BST Streaming Details (USA): Peacock

Peacock Streaming Details (UK): Sky Sports

Sky Sports Venue: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

