Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr.: date, time, how to watch

George Kambosos Jr. is gunning for another glistening trophy to add to his collection. But, he’s got to get past the Ukrainian ring sorcerer, Vasiliy Lomachenko, who’s dead set on scribbling yet another victory saga into his Hall of Fame tome.

This tussle for the vacant IBF lightweight world title is just one part of a triple-header title fest set for a Sunday showdown, May 12, in Perth’s RAC Arena and live in ESPN+. Keep your ears to the ground for the scoop on two more title fights set to be unveiled.

Lomachenko shared, “I’m pumped for the shot at another world title. George Kambosos Jr. is no pushover.”

Kambosos stated, “I’m all geared up to throw down with the legendary Vasiliy Lomachenko. I’m dragging another mega stadium brawl back to Aussie soil.. It’s the fight I’ve wanted and soon it’ll be more than just a dream. This bout is my shot at an eternal boxing legacy. Victory’s the only thing I’m eyeing. Big shoutout to Perth and the Western Australian Government for backing this monumental bash.”

Lou DiBella, the big boss at DiBella Entertainment, chimed in, “George Kambosos is a top dog in the lightweight pack. Loma’s a legend, sure, but time’s ticking, and he’s not the biggest dog in the fight. George’s hunger’s at an all-time high, and he’s itching for a comeback. This fight’s set to rock Perth.”

Bob Arum, Top Rank’s chairman, added, “Vasiliy Lomachenko is a spectacle in the ring, still dominating the game. George Kambosos Jr.’s shocked us before, and he’s a fighter through and through. This style clash is a big deal, probably Perth’s biggest boxing gig ever. Hats off to the Western Australian Government for making this epic event happen.”

Lomachenko, with a stellar 17-3 record and two Olympic golds, scaled three weight classes in a flash but faced defeat against Teofimo Lopez in 2020. Post-loss, he stacked three wins and even joined the front lines in Ukraine. Last May, he narrowly missed becoming the undisputed lightweight champ in a nail-biter against Devin Haney.

Kambosos, hailing from Sydney, has been on the lightweight ascent since 2013, clinching the IBF’s top slot in 2020, and pulling off a jaw-dropping upset over Lopez to claim the unified champion title. His title tilt against Haney at Marvel Stadium was a fan magnet, though he fell short. After a rematch defeat, Kambosos edged out Maxi Hughes in 2023, aiming for another shot at the limelight.