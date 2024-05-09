Canelo Alvarez Still Wants $200 Million for Benavidez: Dream On

Canelo Alvarez repeated his demand of $200M for a fight against David Benavidez if it’s to take place.

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (61-2-2, 39 KOs) says Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) outweighing him by 25-30 lbs on the night of the fight isn’t an obstacle to them meeting inside the ring. Canelo still wants to be paid $200 million for the fight ain’t happening.

Unless someone with a lot of money can come up with the $200 million for Canelo in addition to the likely steep purse requirements for Benavidez, that is not going to happen.

Benavidez is obviously expecting a gigantic career-high purse as well because he wouldn’t be whining 24/7 if he didn’t expect to make tons of cash for a fight against Canelo.

“The only thing I see is that Benavidez is 25 lbs or 30 lbs heavier than me on the day of the fight. I have no problem with that, but if he wants me to fight him, it’s $200 million,” said Canelo Alvarez to the media at the Hole in One event, organized by golfer Lorena Ochoa.

Assuming there is some wealthy person or organization that can come up with the money to make the Canelo-Benavidez fight happen, it wouldn’t be surprising to for them to have to shell out $250 million to make it happen.

From Canelo’s perspective, it’s understandable where he’s coming from. Benavidez is what some fans feel is a cruiserweight masquerading as a super middleweight for ages. Canelo isn’t going to want to fight a guy who is going to balloon up to cruiserweight after weighing in at 168.

If boxing had its act together, all four sanctioning bodies would have strict 10-lb rehydration limits for fight-date weight checks, with the secondary weigh-in taking place at 8:00 p.m. the evening of the fight. This would prevent weight bullies from quickly rehydrating 20+ lbs to seek a massive size advantage over their opponents.

That’s what’s needed in the sport. A weigh-in a day before the fight does NOTHING to stop mostly younger fighters from gaming the system by draining themself to make weight, and then rapidly rehydrating to come in three to four weight divisions heavier than what they weighed in.

A strict 10-lb rehydration limit, with a secondary weigh-in in the evening, would prevent fighters from using IVs to infuse 20+ lbs of water into their system.