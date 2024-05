Live Boxing Results Tonight: Inoue vs Nery

FOUR world title fights to stream LIVE on ESPN+ MONDAY at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT – The ringwalks for Inoue vs. Nery are scheduled for 6 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. UK

(Watch LIVE on ESPN+, 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT)

Naoya Inoue: 121 3/4 lbs | 55.3 kg vs. Luis Nery: 121 lbs | 54.9 kg (Inoue’s Undisputed Junior Featherweight World Title – 12 Rounds, Referee: Michael Griffin, Judges: Benoit Roussel, Jose Roberto Torres, Adam Height) ESTIMATED RING WALK TIME: 7:35 a.m. ET/4:35 a.m. PT

Jason Moloney: 117 3/4 lbs | 53.5 kg vs. Yoshiki Takei: 117 3/4 lbs | 53.5 kg (Moloney’s WBO Bantamweight World Title — 12 Rounds, Referee: Steve Willis, Judges: Benoit Roussel, Ellis Johnson, Lou Moret) ESTIMATED RING WALK TIME: 6:25 a.m. ET/3:25 a.m. PT

Takuma Inoue: 117 3/4 lbs | 53.5 kg vs. Sho Ishida: 117 3/4 lbs | 53.5 kg (Inoue’s WBA Bantamweight World Title — 12 Rounds, Referee: Luis Pabon, Judges: Pinit Prayadsab, Kazunobu Asao, Michiaki Someya) ESTIMATED RING WALK TIME: 5:20 a.m. ET/2:20 a.m. PT

Seigo Yuri Akui: 112 lbs | 50.8 kg vs. Taku Kuwahara: 112 lbs | 50.8 kg (Akui’s WBA Flyweight World Title — 12 Rounds, Referee: Raul Caiz Jr.) ESTIMATED RING WALK TIME: 4:10 a.m. ET/1:10 a.m. PT

Tweets by trboxing