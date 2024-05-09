Ryan Garcia: Errol Spence is an Easier Target Than Haney

Ryan Garcia says a fight between him and Errol Spence will be “easier” than his recent match against Devin Haney.

Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) predicts that he’ll make easy work of the former IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) by knocking him out within three rounds at any weight he wants.

As big as Spence has gotten, it might need to be at 160 because he’s put on some size since his last fight against Terence Crawford last July, which he lost by a ninth-round knockout.

It might be too difficult for Spence to drop to 154 because he’s been out of the ring for a while and, unlike Crawford, has put on weight.

Ryan looked like he was in the low 160s for his recent win over Devin Haney, so it shouldn’t be a big deal if he and Spence meet at 160. It would pack AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Ryan now lives in Dallas, and that makes it convenient.

Silence is Golden

The 34-year-old Spence has gone quiet since Ryan lit him up on social media yesterday, dismissing him as little more than a “tune-up” type of opponent, and saying he doesn’t take tune-ups. Hopefully, Spence isn’t chicken, worried about taking another knockout loss and seeing his career go down the drain.

Some fans believe Spence doesn’t want to take another loss like the one he suffered against Crawford, and instead wants to play it safe by fighting Sebastian Fundora next. That’s an easier fight for Errol. The fans smell fear from Spence, believing he needs a cushy confidence builder after what happened to him last July.

“That’s an easier fight than Devin Haney. I’m going to knock Errol Spence out within three rounds,” said Ryan Garcia on social media about a fight between him and former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. that he’s targeting for 154.

“When I fight Errol Spence,” Ryan said, correcting the interview on him using the “if” word about him and Errol fighting. “I’ll fight him at whatever weight he wants.”

If Spence loses to Fundora in a smaller-money fight, he may regret passing up Ryan’s offer of a fight because it resonates with the boxing public.