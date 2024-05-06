The Monster destroys Pantera – Video Highlights

Noaye Inoue Survives First Career Knockdown To Brutally Take Out Luis Nery

Naoya Inoue gave us all a thrill and a scare today inside the 55,000 Tokyo Dome. Inoue was dropped for the first time in his career when challenger Luis Nery dropped him with a big left hook to the chin.

Was the monster upset on the cards? No. Inoue, showing again that he can take it as well as dish it out. Showing composure as he listened to the referee’s count, Inoue got back up and he went to work.

Inoue dropped Mexican Nery in round 2, again in the fifth, before the 31 year old brutally finished his southpaw challenger with a crunching right hook in round six. Inoue won every round aside from the opening session, and he again showed stunning power and accuracy.

But, boy, what a shock Nery caused, temporarily! It was an excellent and thrilling fight, and fans cannot wait for Inoue to fight again. However, will the Inoue critics get to thinking, and saying, the knockdown he suffered today shows he can and will be beaten? Maybe, by by whom?