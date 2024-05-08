Arum Says He Wants To Make Vasiliy Lomachenko – Shakur Stevenson Fight If Loma Beats Kambosos Jr

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum says Vasiliy Lomachenko is his favourite current fighter to watch. And Arum says if he can make a fight between Loma and Shakur Stevenson, we fight fans will be left in “awe.” Arum, speaking with Sky Sports, said he would love to make the match up later on this year, providing 36 year old Lomachenko gets the win this weekend in Australia, when he will fight George Kambosos Jr for the vacant IBF lightweight title.

Lomachenko is the favourite to win on May 12, but Kambosos has youth on his side, he is fighting at home, and the former unified champ at 135 pounds is confident he can make it his fight and defeat the former pound-for-pound king.

“Kambosos is a real threat,” Arum said. “He can get up for a fight, he’s very talented, Lomachenko is super talented. But again there is his age, particularly in the lightweight weight divisions where age is more of a factor. But hopefully Lomachenko is able to rise to the occasion and win the title, because there’s no fighter that I enjoy watching more than Lomachenko. He’s a really great technician. I have this other fighter, Shakur Stevenson, who is also a great technician. So if Lomachenko wins Shakur, who is scheduled to fight in July wins, then for the fall to do a Lomachenko-Shakur fight, every serious boxing fans will be watching that in awe between two great technicians fighting for a unified title.”

It would indeed be great to see Loma get it on with fellow southpaw Stevenson; if Lomachenko looks good and gets the win over Kambosos Jr. It is possible Lomachenko, at age 36, could suddenly look old and faded in the ring. This is not to say this will happen on Sunday in Perth, Australia, but Loma did say recently himself that he is “an old man” in boxing terms and that he is not sure how long he has left in the sport.

But providing Loma looks as good as he did last time out against Devin Haney, then for sure, we’d all look forward to seeing the old master face off with the young talent in Stevenson. This weekend’s fight should tell us how much Loma has got left at this point in his ring career.

Imagine the sheer level of boxing skill we would see if Lomachenko did box Stevenson.