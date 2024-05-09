Lomachenko vs. Kambosos Jr: Expert Predictions

It’s fight week, and that means fans can read the traditional Fights Picks poll over at Ringtv.com. This Sunday local time in Perth, Australia, it will be Vasiliy Lomachenko against George Kambosos Jr, with the vacant IBF lightweight title on the line. Lomachenko is as we know an incredible talent, but how mush magic has he got left at age 36? Kambosos Jr is a tough warrior who has youth as well as the advantage of fighting in his home country.

It’s an interesting fight for a few reasons. Should Lomachenko win, he could go on to face Shakur Stevenson later in the year in what really would be a fascinating fight. If Kambosos Jr wins, his career is right back where it was when he upset common opponent Teofimo Lopez. So, who does win?

It’s not good news for Kambosos as far as the Ring Fights Picks poll goes. Of the 20 experts asked, just one is picking Kambosos, 21-2(10) to get the win. Of the 19 experts picking Lomachenko to win, 16 are picking the southpaw wizard to do so via points victory. It seems this is a common pick – Lomachenko by 12 round UD. Some do see Loma getting the stoppage win, however, with Norm Frauenheim, Rich Marotta, Raul Marquez, and Wayne McCullough picking Loma by stoppage.

The one guy who spoke to Ring and is picking Kambosos to win, is former champ turned fine commentator, Sergio Mora, who feels Kambosos will edge Loma on the cards – “it’ll be extremely hard [for Loma] to get the decision down under,” Mora said. Interesting. Might we see some home cooking being served up on one or two of the score cards if this one does go the limit? Lomachenko, 17-3(11) has felt strongly he has been the victim of a robbery before; in his last fight, the decision loss to Devin Haney (who holds two clear wins over 30 year old Kambosos).

We do not want to see another boxing controversy by way of a dodgy decision, that’s for sure. May the best man win, and may he win fair and square.

Pick: Lomachenko dazzles in spots as he wins an at times tough fight via a decision that is quite close on the cards.