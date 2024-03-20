Emanuel  Navarrete vs. Denys Berinchyk on May 18, live on ESPN+

Navarrete-Berinchyk headlines broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Emanuel Navarrete thinks he’s got what it takes to join the Mexican boxing elite, but he’ll have to hop into a new weight class and dodge some serious punches to prove it.

Navarrete is gearing up to duke it out with Ukraine’s Denys Berinchyk for the vacant WBO lightweight world championship on Saturday, May 18 at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The San Juan Zitlaltepec native is eyeing a spot among Mexican ring legends like Erik Morales, Jorge Arce, Juan Manuel Marquez, Leo Santa Cruz, and Canelo Alvarez by becoming a four-weight world champion.

Meanwhile, in the welterweight co-feature, San Diego’s very own Giovani Santillan, ranked No. 1 by the WBO, will be showing off his skills in front of the local crowd against a mystery opponent.

Catch all the action of the Navarrete-Berinchyk fight and Santillan’s return live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, & ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Get ready to witness some serious fisticuffs!

Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum couldn’t contain his excitement, saying, “The San Diego boxing fans are passionate, and we are thrilled to be bringing Emanuel Navarrete back to Pechanga Arena as he bids to become a four-weight world champion.”

Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs) has been on a tear, upsetting Isaac Dogboe for the WBO junior featherweight crown and then proceeding to dominate multiple weight classes.

Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) is a 2012 Olympic silver medalist, looking to make his mark in the U.S. and win his first world title.

And let’s not forget about Santillan (32-0, 17 KOs), who’s been knocking out opponents like it’s a hobby. He’s hoping to bring some glory back to San Diego, following in the footsteps of a champ from ’95.

“After my last win, I’m excited to keep the ball rolling. I showed everyone what I could do and earned the WBO No. 1 ranking,” Santillan said, sounding as confident as ever. Someone get this guy a trophy already.