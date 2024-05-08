WBC Strips Jermall Charlo, Elevates Carlos Adames to Full Champion

The WBC has stripped inactive middleweight Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs)of his title, confirming Carlos Adames (23-1, 18 KOs) as the new champion at 160.

Jermall, who hadn’t defended his title in three years since 2021, will be given a ranking with the World Boxing Council at super middleweight. That’s where the 33-year-old Charlo last fought in November against Jose Benavidez Jr.

WBC Supports Charlo’s Needs

According to the WBC statement, “The WBC will closely work with PBC in securing the best course of action to attend to Jermall’s needs at this moment in time.”

Adames will be making his first defense of his WBC middleweight title next month against Terrell Gausha (24-3-1, 12 KOs) on the undercard of Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin on June 15th in Las Vegas.

Inactivity Leads to Title Change

It’s been a long time coming for the WBC to strip Jermall Charlo of his 160-lb title because he’d been holding onto the belt without defending it since his victory over Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021.

The WBC showed great patience with Charlo by letting him hold onto the belt for as long as they did, as many boxing fans felt that he should have been stripped a long time ago for failing to defend his title for three solid years.

It’s unclear what the record is for a sanctioning body to allow one of their titles to be inactive for that length of time, but this has got to be close.

Charlo Eyes Canelo, Adames Needs Activity

Jermall wants a title shot against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, and he’s one of the two fighters that the Mexican star is believed to be considering for his next title defense in September.

Adames captured the WBC interim middleweight title in October 2022 with a third-round knockout of Juan Macias Montiel. In Adames’ last fight, he defeated former IBF/IBO/WBA junior middleweight champion Julian ‘J-Rock’ Williams by a ninth-round knockout last year in June 2023.

It’ll be good to see Adames get back in action. He’s been inactive for 11 months since his win over J-Rock. He needs to take advantage of being crowned WBC champion by fighting often, as there are some good fights out there for him.