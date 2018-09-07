Get to know MMA Pro League’s Team Pennsylvania

As the inaugural fight night approaches for the newest entity in MMA, MMA Pro League, get to know the fighters for head coach Daniel Gracie’s Team Pennsylvania before they battle Team New Jersey Saturday, September 15 from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and streaming live on FloCombat.com.





Here is what Daniel Gracie’s Team Pennsylvania fighters had to say as they prepare to take on head coach Dan Miller’s Team New Jersey:

ZEDEKIAH MONTANEZ

Weight Class: Featherweight

Hometown: North Philadelphia, PA

Why do you fight?

“I fight because it is what I love. There’s no better feeling than the rush of overcoming the uncertainty in a cage or ring with complete faith and belief in your ability.”





Do you have a favorite fighter or someone you try to emulate?

“I always pay my homage to the fighters that led me towards this path. Boxers like Fernando Vargas and Floyd Mayweather. Plus, MMA champions like Connor McGregor, Michael Chandler and more. But I am my own self. I do take a bit of every fighter, shake it up and come out with whatever I’ve been working on.”

What is your fighting background and style?

“I don’t try to focus on one solid background. I am a mixed martial artist now. I always keep an open mind, and try to dig into all aspects of the game.”

Why is MMA Pro League the right fit for you?

“I’m excited to be working with MMA Pro League, and by the looks of it, everything is great! They’re a good up-and-coming, humble and respectable organization that’s trying to bring change to the game, and together the sky is the limit for all of us.”

What is your favorite thing about Pennsylvania?

“The whole experience of being from here. It’s where I was raised. My family and all of my ups and downs happen here.”





CODY HIER

Weight Class: Bantamweight

Hometown: Davison, MI

Why do you fight?

“I fight to give my family the things I never had.”

Do you have a favorite fighter or someone you try to emulate?

“I’m a fan of lots of fighters, but my style is all my own.”

What is your fighting background and style?

“I have a strong wrestling background that has led to my MMA career.”

Why is MMA Pro League the right fit for you?

“MMA Pro League is the next big thing and I’m glad to be a part of the ground floor. It’s going to be a great ride.”

What is your favorite thing about Pennsylvania?

“The sports fans! There’s really nothing like them.”

JOE PENAFIEL

Weight Class: 130 lb catchweight

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Why do you fight?

“I fight for pride, family and money.”

Do you have a favorite fighter or someone you try to emulate?

“Bruce Lee, but I steal from everyone.”

What is your fighting background and style?

“I practice jeet kune do and have experience wrestling.”

Why is MMA Pro League the right fit for you?

“Because they’re going to put together challenging fights and they have top-class treatment of their fighters.”

What is your favorite thing about Pennsylvania?

“I like the ladies and the Philly cheesesteaks.”

ANDY JIMENEZ

Weight Class: Lightweight

Hometown: Queens, NY

Why do you fight?

“I fight because I have a passion for mixed martial arts and I’m a badass.”

Do you have a favorite fighter or someone you try to emulate?

“My favorite MMA fighter is Georges St-Pierre.”

What is your fighting background and style?

“My fighting background is jiu jitsu under Renzo Gracie.”

Why is MMA Pro League the right fit for you?

“MMA Pro League is the right fit for me because I have a versatile background and I would like to portray this within the team structure.”

What is your favorite thing about Pennsylvania?

“My favorite thing about Pennsylvania is Renzo Gracie PA.”

