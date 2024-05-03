Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery: Expert Predictions

In a matter of days, two big world title fights will be upon us, both of them seeing a great champion defend all four belts at their current weight. Tomorrow it’s Canelo Alvarez Vs. Jaime Munguia at super-middleweight, while on Monday it will be Naoya Inoue defending his four super-bantamweight belts against another Mexican in Luis Nery.

Both fights promise to be explosive, if perhaps one-sided in favour of the two champions. Canelo is a big favourite to defeat Munguia, although a couple of experts who took part in the traditional Ring Magazine fight picks poll are picking Munguia to pull it off in Las Vegas.

But it’s a different story regarding the Ring poll on who wins in Japan on Monday. Of the 20 experts asked, not a single one is picking Nery to derail “The Monster.” Inoue, perfect at 26-0(23) is for some people the reigning pound-for-pound king, and this will not change on Monday. Not according to the 20 experts who spoke with ‘The Bible of Boxing,’ anyway.

Of the 20 experts asked their opinion, 18 are picking the champ to score the KO or stoppage, and some experts, such as Raul Marquez and Rich Marotta, are of the mind that Inoue does it pretty quick, somewhere between three and five rounds. The two experts who feel Inoue will have to go the distance to see off Nery, are Duke McKenzie, who interestingly picks Inoue to win via majority decision, and Marty Mulcahey, who says Inoue by UD.

Nery will of course not be listening to the experts, he is focused and in the zone. And the 29 year old southpaw with the 35-1(27) record is sounding hugely confident going in, and he has been ever since the fight was first announced. But then plenty of Inoue’s previous foes came across as confident when heading into the fight with him, only to be wiped out, or outboxed and then wiped out.

31 year old Inoue is special, very special. He is a generational talent. Inoue seems to have zero weaknesses, even if Nery is insistent he has spotted some holes in Inoue’s game. Inoue is also boxing at home, before his adoring countrymen and women. It’s a huge task Nery will face on Monday.

Look for Nery, who can crack, to give it his all, before ultimately being stopped, perhaps saved by his corner or by the referee, in around six exciting, if one-sided sessions.