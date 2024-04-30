Young Ghanaian Jon Power Dreams Big After 8th Straight KO Win To Start Career – Boxing Results

Young Ghanaian light heavyweight, Jon Power, real name Jonathan Mbanugu secured the 8th straight stoppage victory at the beginning of his career on Friday in Accra and immediately started dreaming big, setting unimaginable goals for a boxer his age and experience.

The 21 year old Power (now 8-0, 8 KOs) went to work right from the opening bell at the Darkuman Police Station in the Ghanaian capital, presented by Aborigines Boxing Promotions, heaping a plethora of hefty jabs, hooks and uppercuts on opponent, Jones Quarshie, and never relented.

Despite the valiant efforts of the relatively experienced Quarshie, a veteran of nearly 30 career fights, young Jon Power only accelerated his speed and execution in front of a sizable crowd at the special fight night held alongside the funeral of long-serving Ghanaian ring official, J.A. Annan who died last month.

It didn’t take long for referee Daniel Ablometi to step in and call off the contest barely 1:49 seconds into round one after a hefty left hook to the body from Jon Power in the middle of the ring caught Quarshie badly and he appeared dazed as he staggered across the ring and into the consoling arms of the centerman as his assailant still chased.

It maintained the 100% stoppage record of the budding Power who only made his pro bow on Christmas Eve last year.

Determined to earn his crown in no time and backed by his very committed manager, Gordon Frimpong AKA Osebor of Osebor Boxing Promotions and Management, Power has fought at least once every month since his debut and already is scheduled to be on the card in Kumasi next month when Osebor Promotions return to Ghana’s second biggest city for a fight show at the Manhyia Palace, seat of the great Ashanti Kingdom and in front of the great Ashanti king, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II.

But the boxer has even bigger dreams, as he continues to announce his credentials to the world.

“I was born ready, I have been prepared and made ready to be a world champion before I made my debut. Even before I started boxing, I already knew I was ordained to be a world champion so it’s just a matter of time,” Jon Power stated at ringside following his terrific win.

“I know many people may not take me serious but I am ready to be a world champion today, I have watched all the top light heavyweights, from IBF, WBC, WBO, WBA fights and I can tell you I’m ready to take all of them down. It’s only a matter of time,” he added confidently.

“I am here to stay, I thank my coach for all the hard work he has instilled in me. To my fans and especially my manager I say thank you for the unrelenting support and I promise to make everyone proud,” Power said.

Equally up in arms to propel the youngster to such huge heights is the man in the management and promotional saddle at Osebor Promotions, Gordon Frimpong who has no doubt about his ward’s capabilities, amid comparing him to a certain ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, and is backing him all the way.

“The plan is simple, make him a world champion. He was born a champion, hence the name, everybody knows he will be a champion. The power in his hand can only be compared to the great Mike Tyson, no kidding,” Mr. Frimpong said without blinking.

“We will provide him everything he needs to achieve his goals and I believe it will be the ultimate. He is ready to become Ghana’s new world champion, we can’t wait for the opportunity to reward our teeming fans for their unwavering support” Mr. Osebor assured.