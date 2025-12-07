Lamont Roach’s Brutal Year Ends in Dispute

Despite Not Scoring A Win In 2025, Lamont Roach Should Be Looked At As One Of The Fighters Of The Year

“All I want is a fair shake,” Lamont Roach Jr after last night’s controversial draw with Pitbull Cruz.

Roach, who plenty of people feel deserved the nod last night against Cruz, this in their fight for the (still) vacant interim WBC super lightweight title, does seem to be a fine fighter who simply cannot get a break. Roach – who was quite royally ripped off back in March, when he was held to an even less palatable draw with Tank Davis – survived a knockdown against Pitbull, this when he was sent down via a left hook in the third, but the older man outboxed his rival for long periods, during which time Roach took the fight to the teak-tough Mexican.

Did Roach Do Enough to Get the Nod?

Cruz, who was unhappy with the referee, mostly because he was docked a crucial point for a kidney punch in round-seven, claimed victory himself, yet his cries of robbery seemed to ring less passionately than those of Roach. Scores were 113-113 X2, and a totally out of order 115-111 for Cruz. Roach is now 25-1-3(10) and beltless, while Cruz, who also holds no hard-wear despite being one of the best fighters in the world, is now 28-3-2(18).

A return fight would be a good idea, with last night’s fight being exciting and engrossing to watch as well as being spoiled by a controversial decision.

The Unluckiest Fighter of 2025?

Roach, though, is very much the guy to have sympathy for. Now 0-0-2 in 2025, with the year just days away from ending, the 30 year old from Washington DC nevertheless has to be looked at as one of the best fighters of the year, this despite his failure to rack up a single win. Roach absolutely deserved the win over Tank, while last night’s decision, though not as bad, was also one that understandably upset “The Reaper.”

“All I want is a fair shake, man. I think I pulled that fight out,” Roach said. “It’s some bullshit, man. I don’t know what I’ve got to do. We’re gonna go back to the drawing board, but I don’t accept this at all. I thought I won a close fight, and just – I’m tired of this shit.”

A return fight with Pitbull aside, Roach – as good as he is, as tough a night’s work for anyone as he is – could find it hard getting a big fight in 2026. Tank we know will never go anywhere near Roach again, that’s a given. While as for Cruz, he may have other options, what with him being the bigger star and name compared to Roach.

But for now, whatever the future holds for arguably the unluckiest fighter of 2025, Lamont Roach Jr should also be looked at as one of the best fighters of the year.