Wilder: Miller Not A Likeable Guy, A Lot Of People Are Happy This Happened To Him

Like just about everyone else, WBC heavyweight ruler Deontay Wilder has had plenty of things to say about Jarrell Miller and his failed drugs test. Wilder, again pulling no punches, suggested Miller’s career could be pretty much over, that “the people in boxing, the business side, don’t like Jarrell Miller.” Speaking with AB Boxing, Wilder said he would not give Miller a second chance.





“He let a life changing opportunity slip through his hands,” Wilder said of Miller. “He talked about how he came up and living with roaches and having to add water to milk, just like a lot of our culture who have to go through the same thing. But when you get this opportunity, you hold this opp dear. The things that you know are going to get you in trouble, you don’t do it! I don’t know what is going to happen to him. He’s not a likeable guy in boxing anyway. The people in boxing, the business side, don’t like Miller because of how he carries himself, the things he says. A lot of people are happy this happened to him.”

Miller really did do a great job of rattling Joshua in the run-up to the now defunct fight, pushing the champ and slinging insults at him. Joshua responded by telling Miller he was going to “rearrange his face.” Now we will not get to find out just what Miller is made of, how good he really is. It’s a shame, but as Wilder says, the shame is all Miller’s.





Should Miller be given a second chance, or do you agree with Wilder, who says “Hell, no!” Miller is, as we know, appealing the positive test and claiming he is innocent, and though he has lost the big fight with AJ he doesn’t figure to just go away quietly. Other fighters who failed a test or tests came back, so don’t go thinking we’ve seen the last of “Big Baby” yet.

Look instead for Miller to fight again, probably early next year.