Weigh-in results: Adonis Stevenson vs. Badou Jack & Gary Russell vs. Joseph Diaz

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING – 10:05 p.m. ET/PT





WBC Light Heavyweight World Championship

Adonis Stevenson – 173 ¼ Pounds

Badou Jack – 175 Pounds

(Photo credit: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME)





Referee: Ian John-Lewis (England); Judges: Guido Cavalleri (Italy), Jesse Reyes (Texas), Eric Marlinski (New York)

WBC Featherweight World Championship

Gary Russell Jr. – 125 ½ Pounds

Joseph Diaz Jr. – 126 Pounds





Referee: Kenny Chevalier (Maryland); Judges: David Braslow (Maryland), Dave Moretti (Nevada), Nathan Palmer (Indiana)

FLASH QUOTES:

ADONIS STEVENSON: “Anything he brings, I will be ready. I will get the job done. This will not go 12 rounds. I just need one punch, only one.”

BADOU JACK: “I’m just going to go in there and be smart and win the fight. I have no nerves, I’m just excited. I felt he was nervous; you could feel it. He’s finally in against a real fighter. He hasn’t fought anyone top-notch since 2013.”

GARY RUSSELL JR.: “My family keeps me hungry at this stage of my career. My friends, my true fans that come out here and support me – I love you. I get my energy from them. A lot of my opponents say that when they are in the ring with me they feel like they’re getting hit by multiple people. I bring the energy of my true fans in the ring with me.

“I feel as though I am the best fighter in the division, hands down. JoJo Diaz has stated that. I feel that I shouldn’t be going the distance with anybody. If I do, I’ll be disappointed in myself. We ain’t going 12.”

JOSEPH DIAZ JR.: “I respect Gary Russell’s speed, but at the end of the day speed is not everything. I have the right timing and I’m able to adjust and adapt. He is fast and I respect that. We’re going to give the fans a hell of a fight on Saturday night.

“Saturday night, I’m going to be the bigger man in there. I made the weight and now it’s time to go hydrate. Training went well, my conditioning is good, my strength is there. I’m going to break down Gary Russell physically and mentally. I’ll be the champion come Saturday night.”