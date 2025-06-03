Badou Jack – Noel Mikaelian Rematch Ordered, Fight To Go To Purse Bids

Badou Jack has been ordered to run it back with Noel Mikaelian, this in a rematch of the May fight that saw Jack retain his WBC cruiserweight title via controversial 12-round majority decision in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the fight taking place on the under card of the awfully dull fight between Canelo Alvarez and William Scull. Jack, 29-3-3(17) and surely close to the end of his career at the age of 41, had his first fight in over two years when he defended against Mikaelian, and he was awarded a razor-thin decision victory at 115-113, 115-113, 114-114.

Mikaelian, 27-3(12) and the WBC champion in recess, was certain he’d done enough to have beaten Jack, and he and his team filed a protest soon after the decision was announced in Jack’s favour. Now, the two sides have until July 1 to reach a deal or the return fight will go to purse bids.

Mikaelian fires back after narrow loss in Saudi Arabia

“The world knows I won the first fight, that’s why I’m getting the rematch,” Mikaelian said when speaking with The Ring. “On just three weeks’ notice, across three countries and time zones, and with less than a day’s notice that the fight would be moved from 2 a.m to 5 a.m, he still couldn’t beat me. I’m still the champ, and with a full camp and the proper preparation, I’m going to prove it without question.”

So, who does win the rematch between these two if it in fact takes place? Again, Jack, who does seem to be a fighter who has been around for ages, might not have too much left. Jack has a lot of wear and tear on his body, for sure. Plenty of fans did think Mikaelian deserved the decision in the first fight, and Jack may well enter the ring as the underdog in the rematch.

Does Jack have one more title defense in him?

That said, Jack was fighting ring rust in the first bout, and he will perhaps be sharper in the return meeting. Still, 34 year old Mikaelian was also coming back after a considerable inactive spell, his being 18 months. Perhaps both fighters will perform better in the sequel. Let’s see where Jack-Mikaelian II lands and when.