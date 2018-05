Selby vs. Warrington weights and running order

Featherweight world champion Lee Selby and undefeated contender Josh Warrington made weight ahead of their clash for the IBF Featherweight World Title this Saturday, May 19. The main event bout from Elland Road Football Ground in Leeds, England will stream live to U.S. audiences via SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page.





IBF FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD TITLE

Lee Selby – 125 ¾

Josh Warrington – 125

The SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL® livestream will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT with coverage provided by BT Sport and BoxNation and featuring commentary by U.K. sportscasters John Rawling (blow-by-blow) and former featherweight world champion Barry Jones (analysis).

Photo: Frank Warren Promotions





Fight # 1 – 16:00 hrs

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

FRED EVANS V DARRYL SHARP (both fighters weighing in on the day)

Fight # 2

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Featherweight Contest

REECE MOULD V ARNOLDO SOLANO (both fighters weighing in on the day)

Fight # 3

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Featherweight Contest

JACK DANIEL 9st 9lbs V ZIGURDS KRAUKLIS 8st 13lbs 12oz

Fight # 4

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Bantamweight Contest

JACK BATESON 9st 6oz V JOSE HERNANDEZ (weighing in on the day)





Fight # 5

8 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Featherweight Contest

LYON WOODSTOCK 9st 5lbs V EDWIN TELLEZ (weighing in on the day)

Fight # 6

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Lightweight Contest

DANNY WRIGHT 10st 1lb 12oz V MIKEY SAKYI 10st 1lb

Fight # 7

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Middleweight Contest

MARK HEFFRON 11st 5lbs 6oz V ADAM GRABIEC 11st 4lbs 7oz

Fight # 8

8 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Lightweight Contest

OHARA DAVIES 10st 3lbs 10ozV MELVIN WASSING 10st 8lbs 6oz

Fight # 9 – 19:35 hrs

THE VACANT WBO EUROPEAN WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

DARREN TETLEY 10st 5lbs 8oz V MASON CARTWRIGHT 10st 5lbs 12oz

Fight # 10

10 X 2 Minute Rounds International Flyweight Contest

NICOLA ADAMS OBE 8st 1lb 12oz V SOLEDAD DEL VALLE FRIAS 8st 7lbs 4oz

Fight # 11

THE VACANT WBO INTERCONTINENTAL SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

JACK CATTERALL 10st V CHRISTOPHE SEBIRE 10st 2lbs

Fight # 12

THE IBF WORLD FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

LEE SELBY 8st 13lbs 12oz V JOSH WARRINGTON 8st 12lbs 14oz

Fight # 13 – LIVE FLOAT

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

WILLY HUTCHINSON V ADAM JONES (both fighters weighing in on the day)