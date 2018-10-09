WBO world champ Isaac Dogboe returns to rousing welcome in Accra, confirms admission to Penn State University

Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe landed back in Ghana to a heroic welcome that brought the newly commissioned Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport in Accra to a standstill on Monday night, so much many who were there just to welcome their own arrivals could not help but also join in the hailing of the country’s only reigning world boxing champion.





Spurred on by a cultural troupe which led the welcome party by singing praise songs in his native Ewe language to even dance a few steps to, Dogboe was returning home for the first time since his successful first defence of the WBO junior featherweight world title back on August 25 when he obliterated Japanese veteran, Hidenori Otake in one round at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, USA.

Though his next fight date against a yet-to-be named opponent has been confirmed as co-main event along with WBA lightweight king, Vasyl Lomanchenko’s next fight at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York on December 8, Dogboe explained to the Ghanaian media on his return to the country was delayed because he took time to sort out his educational future, confirming that he has secured admission to Penn State University to study International Affairs beginning next January.

“I needed time to sort out my university stuff but at long last, I am very excited and very grateful to be back. It’s a great time for Ghana because we have a vibrant boxing environment, Bob Arum the godfather of boxing wants to come to Ghana, Top Rank want to come to Ghana, everyone, they are all prepared to come to Ghana. It’s our time also to make Ghana the Mecca of boxing,” the 24 year old said.

“Like I always say, all the praise goes to the almighty God. Throughout my career, all my fights appear to always be pre-destined like we know the round to take him out. So we always put in the hard work and when it’s time to go in there, all you have to do is go down on your knees and ask your maker and all doors will be opened to you. So I hope this time I didnt break the heart of Ghanaians like how far I went with Magdaleno,” he added on his first round destruction of Otake.





Dogboe further assured his teeming supporters that his impending study time will not affect his boxing career, emphasising it will rather complement his effectiveness as a world champion.

“I believe that our services to God is through humanity and everything that we do we have to make sure that the people who are coming up, we are also paving the way for them, letting them know that if God bless you to reach somewhere, you have to impact the community,” he said.

Dr. Donald Agumenu, an advisor to Isaac Dogboe who was right in the ring at the Gila River Arena to celebrate the win over Otake, explains it better.

“Isaac is a global brand and when you talk about international affairs, you are talking about somebody who is going to behave well and as he is here, a lot of people are looking up to him. So taking up a course in International Affairs is to deepen his knowledge as to how he can build up the image of Ghana,” said Dr. Agumenu who is reportedly vying for possible election into Ghana’s legislature in the next elections in 2020.





“More importantly as a global icon and a youth, a lot of people are waiting to learn from him so he has to develop his capacity in how to relate with government institutions, how to relate with the public sector, private sector and non-governmental institutions and also how to use the sport and athletics as a field to take up a new image altogether,” Donald Agumenu continued.

He added: “You always see him as a Pan-African person and if you want to talk about Pan-Africanism, you need to be able to lunge up yourself into the theme so the International Affairs course is not to make him to seek for a job but to be able to tell the world that this is a rising star from Africa who believes that the best way that you can build up capacity and build up an image of your country is not only through the sports but also learning what is happening out there so he can make more impact.”