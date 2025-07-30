David Adeleye vs. Filip Hrgovic: Can the Underdog Shock Riyadh on August 16?

David Adeleye Insists He Won’t Suffer From Any Demons When He Fights Filip Hrgovic In Riyadh Return

It’s fair to say that when the heavyweight dust-up between Filip Hrgovic and David Adeleye was announced, it came as something of a surprise. A big step up for the British heavyweight, Adeleye will step into the ring in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as a significant underdog. Hrgovic, beaten only by Daniel Dubois in a slugfest, still feels he can rule the world.

But Adeleye, 14-1 (13) and beaten only by Fabio Wardley, says he will pull off the upset by beating Hrgovic, thus putting himself in serious world title contention. Adeleye, who was stopped by Wardley in his last big fight in Riyadh, insists he will not be carrying any demons into the ring with him on the night of August 16.

“I ain’t got no demons,” Adeleye said in speaking with The Ring. “There are worse things going on in the world. There aren’t no demons here for me. I just do what I do and what I do is fight. Yes I came up short last time, but I will not be coming up short this time. I feel like I’m back in the swing of things now, 100 percent. And now I’m involved in the big, big fight.”

Has Adeleye truly bounced back from Wardley?

Adeleye, winner of his last two, took some time off after the loss to Wardley, and when he did return, in a fight that was seen by some as a potential risk, the 28-year-old wiped out Solomon Dacres in a round. After that, Adeleye won the British heavyweight title with a controversial stoppage win over Jeamie TKV. The rematch was fully expected to happen, but instead Adeleye has got Hrgovic. And a big, big chance to crash the world rankings.

“Listen, he’s just another man with two arms and two legs,” Adeleye said of Hrgovic, who was last seen hammering out a decision win over Joe Joyce. “He isn’t God, he isn’t nothing.”

What Hrgovic is, is Adeleye’s biggest, most dangerous, and most important fight opponent to date.

Can Adeleye pull it off next month?