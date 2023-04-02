Isaac Dogboe wants rematch against Robeisy Ramirez

Isaac Dogboe (24-3, 15 KOs) says he wants a rematch with two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs) to try and avenge his 12 round unanimous decision defeat from last Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Judging by the way he was talking after the fight, Robeisy is unlikely to give Dogboe a rematch. Robeisy says he wants to battle one of the other featherweight champions in a unification or defend his newly won WBO 126-lb title against Joet Gonzalez, who fought on the Robeisy-Dogboe undercard last Saturday.

Gonzalez would seem like the most likely option for Robeisy if his promoters at Top Rank are unable to set up a unification with one of these three champions: Mauricio Lara, Rey Vargas, or Luis Alberto Lopez.

The former WBO super bantamweight champion Dogboe had no answers for the skills and pinpoint left hands that Robeisy was hitting him with all night in their battle for the vacant featherweight title.

Robeisy won by the scores 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108.

“We didn’t get the decision today, but we’ll definitely be back,” said Isaac Dogboe to Ace TV Boxing about his loss to Robeisy Ramirez last Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“I’m definitely fighting at the end of the year, obviously,” Dogboe said about his plans. “I’m still highly rated with the WBO and WBC, so all it is not lost. I just have to go back to the drawing board. I spoke with one of the guys at Top Rank and we’re looking to get back at the end of the year.

“Like I said, I’m going to get back on the road and go back to the drawing board. Usually, when I have a fight like this, we have to take some time off, but I’m not hurt, obviously. Just a little bruises like light sparring. Sometimes you can get this in sparring.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the decision today. Congratulations to Robeisy Ramirez. He fought a great fight, and I came up at the other end of it. We shall be back.

“We still have a little work to do. I felt short tonight. Congratulations to Robeisy Ramirez. He’s a terrific fighter. He’s a great guy. I don’t take nothing away from him.

“I was the aggressor, but I guess I wasn’t aggressive enough. My coach. I couldn’t push as much as they would have wanted me to push, but I’ll be back. It was just a little bump in the road.

“He’s a good fighter. You can’t take nothing away from him, but it was a bad night for me. I do disagree with the knockdown and to some extent, the scoring. It is what it is,” said Dogboe about Robeisy.

“We just got to get back to the drawing board and come back. I’ve been here before, so I know what it takes to come back. As long as my coaches are still with me, I’m willing to get back on the horse and get back on the road and get back up again.