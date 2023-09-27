Nick Ball – Isaac Dogboe IBF Featherweight Eliminator Set For November 18 In Manchester

In very interesting news for fans of both featherweights, it’s been reported by multiple news outlets, including IFL TV, that former WBO super-bantamweight champ Isaac Dogboe will face unbeaten contender Nick Ball in an IBF featherweight eliminator on November 18, the fight to take place in Manchester, UK. Dogboe of Accra, Ghana is currently the WBC #2 ranked 126 pound contender, while Ball of Liverpool is ranked at #1.

The two will shoot it out, the winner to earn a shot at reigning IBF featherweight champ Rey Vargas (although Brandon Figueroa in the interim champion, so he may get next crack at Vargas). Ball, one of the most exciting fighters in Britain today, regularly slings out a hellish amount of leather in his fights, his all-action, take no prisoners style really having seen him become a fan-fave over the last 18 months or so. Currently, 18-0(11), the 5’2” ball of fire (apologies!) last fought in May when he stopped (and unfortunately hospitalised) Ludumo Lamati of South Africa.

26 year old Ball, the WBC silver champion, will be having his stiffest test thus far (on paper at least) when he faces the tough and experienced Dogboe.

29 year old Dogboe is currently 24-3(15) and he was last seen dropping a 12 round UD against Robeisy Ramirez in a fight for the vacant WBO featherweight title. Stopped just once, this by Emanuel Navarrete in May of 2019, Dogboe showed us all how good he is, how tough and strong he is, in fights with Jessie Magdaleno (a stoppage win, this seeing Dogboe win the WBO 122 pound belt in April of 2018) and Navarrete, who he fought twice, back-to-back, Dogboe losing a decision in the first fight and then being stopped in the final round of the return.

Since then, Dogboe has gone 4-1, with him picking up solid wins over Adam Lopez, Christopher Diaz and Joet Gonzalez in a close one. Aside from the loss to Ramirez, which came in April, Dogboe is unbeaten at 126 pounds. Perhaps slightly past his best, Dogboe, interestingly enough, is the same height as Ball at 5’2.” These two, shall we say, pocket rockets, really could wind up giving us a great fight in November. Credit to both guys for agreeing to get it on.

Ball really does have the look of a future star, his engine, his punch-rate, his ability to get in close and go to work so enjoyable to watch. Dogboe, though, has a great chin and he is also blessed with pretty awesome stamina. Again, a potentially great fight. One that could go either way.