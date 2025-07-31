Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua: Early 2026 Fight Talks Begin for Massive Boxing Match

Jake Paul’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian, revealed that talks are already starting for a fight against Anthony Joshua. Bidarian believes the fight with Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) can happen in early 2026.

By then, Joshua will be healed from his recent elbow surgery, and Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) will have undergone the training to fight a heavyweight as large and talented as AJ.

The former two-division heavyweight world champion Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, are on board with taking the fight against Jake. It’s one that will make a lot of money due to Paul’s popularity on social media and AJ’s large UK fan base.

Paul has had recent successful fights against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Mike Tyson. Fighting Joshua would be a tougher test, given his experience, power, and still being close to his prime. AJ has lost some in terms of his ability to take a punch, but he still hits as hard as ever. If he connects on Paul, it could be good night for the YouTuber turned boxer.

“I think the fight can absolutely happen. I’m looking at it as Jake versus Joshua, which is quite biblical, and it’s quite impactful in many ways,” said Niksa Bidarian to Sky Sports News about a fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua.

It would be a massive payday for Paul if he could get this fight. He’s already made a killing from his fights against Mike Tyson and Chavez Jr., but taking on Joshua would be a whole new level.

Joshua is focusing more on getting the biggest paydays he can with the little time he has left in his career. He’d like to fight Tyson Fury, but so far, ‘The Gypsy King’ has shown no interest in fighting him.

“I think size-wise, we can get comfortable with it, and I think experience-wise, Jake is learning very fast and growing, and Joshua is a little long in the tooth. So it could be a very interesting matchup, and we’re actively discussing it with Matchroom,” said Bidarian.

“I think we’re looking at it happening at the start of 2026.”