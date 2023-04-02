Robeisy Ramirez defeats Dogboe in Tulsa – Boxing results

Two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs) looked out of this world good in beating the tough Isaac Dogboe (24-3, 16 KOs) by a masterful twelve round unanimous decision to claim the vacant WBO featherweight title on Saturday night in a Top Rank-promoted event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The scores were 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108.

Robeisy hurt Dogboe several times with left hands during the contest but didn’t go after him to finish the job. It appeared that Robeisy was more focused at trying to score a one-punch knockout, as he’d done against Abraham Nova.

The fight was supposed to be competitive, but Robeisy did whatever he wanted inside the ring, landing his accurate laser-like left hand seemingly whenever he pleased to pick off Dogboe as he came forward trying to land his shots.

Robeisy took advantage of Dogboe’s recklessness in the twelfth round by knocking him down with a left hand to the head.

Robeisy wants unification fight next

“I’m living a new stage of my life. This is a new history that I’m writing, and I did everything I had to do as an Olympian,” said Robeisy Ramirez to ESPN following his victory over Isaac Dogboe on Saturday night.

“I won two Olympic gold medals, and now I can call myself a champion,” Robeisy continued. “All the respect to a warrior Isaac Dogboe. He has my admiration and all it took was for me to listen to this genius Ismael Salas.

“I did that, and it took me to victory. I believe things happen for a reason. Had it not been for that loss in my pro debut, I would never have ended up with Ismael Salas.

“Yordenis Ugas would have never told me, ‘You have to move to Vegas. You have to change your life,’ and I would have never would have gotten this team together to be where I am today.

“I now call myself a champion. Yes, I’m going to enjoy this moment because my family came out here. All the Cubans at home in exile. I just can’t wait for them to be free and, more importantly, to be an example for all of them.

“I want all the smoke, all the guys, whether it’s Joet Gonzalez, who had a great performance tonight, or the champions, Luis Alberto Lopez or Mick Conlan, whoever they want to put in front of me, I want all the great fights,” said Robeisy.