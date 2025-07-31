Catterall Asks Turki Alalshikh for Rolly Romero Title Shot

Jack Catterall took to social media today to ask Turki Alalshikh to set him up for a world title shot against WBA welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero next.

Fans Mock Catterall’s Demand

Fans on X are laughing at the request, thinking Catterall (31-2, 13 KOs) is insane to be even asking Turki to hook him up for an undeserved title shot that would promise to be a boring Tom and Jerry affair.

Catterall is ranked #8 WBO and #10 IBF at 147. He’s coming off an ugly 7th-round technical decision win over Harlem Eubank on July 5th in Manchester, England. That was one of Catterall’s typical dull affairs before the contest was halted due to him suffering a cut.

In Jack’s fight before that, he lost to Arnold Barboza Jr. by a 12-round split decision last February. Catterall didn’t avenge that loss.

If Turki is going to use Catterall, he should match him against one of these welterweights:

– Karen Chukhadzhian

– Shakhram Giyasov

– Raul Curiel

– Roman Polanco

If Catterall loses to one of them, Turki should wash his hands of him and never use him for any further Riyadh Season events.

Rolly (17-2, 13 KOs) is looking for a fight that will pay for his first title defense for his WBA 147-lb title. He’s coming off a 12-round unanimous decision upset win over Ryan Garcia on the May 2nd Times Square card in New York City. He says he wants to fight Manny Pacquiao next.

It’s doubtful that Turki would want anything to do with a fight of that kind. There would be too much of a backlash from fans in Rolly defending against the 46-year-old Pacquiao, who isn’t ranked in the top 15 by the WBA. #1 Shakhram Giyasov is supposed to be next in line. It would be a pathetic move if Pacquiao jumped ahead of him after his failure to get a win against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios last June.

A rematch with Ryan Garcia would be a better choice for Romero as long as Turki is interested. Fans would like to see that fight. Kingry said last week that he hadn’t trained for the fight, and that he had an injured hand that prevented him from throwing punches.