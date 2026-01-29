WBC: “Tyson Fury – Makhmudov winner will be highly ranked”

Sulaiman did not lean on Fury’s name to sell the idea. He spoke about the opponent and the danger attached to him. “Makhmudov was a WBC International and Silver champion, he’s solid, strong. To come back from a long layoff out the ring, it’s an interesting challenge for Fury,” he said. The focus stayed on pressure, size, and punch commitment.

WBC language places consequence on the result

Sanctioning bodies rarely pre-announce ranking movement unless they mean it. This time, the message was direct. Fury’s return is treated as live business, not background noise. Sulaiman praised Fury’s profile while keeping the standard intact. “Tyson Fury is Tyson Fury. He’s a sensational ambassador for boxing, great fighter, he has a tremendous following and I am very excited,” he said.

The assessment then turned to durability and longevity, without cushioning the task. “Tyson has never been hurt. He’s always in shape, always focused. I think there’s Tyson Fury in boxing for a long while.” That reads as confidence built on past rounds, not recent activity. The commission stance remains procedural. Win, and Fury moves. Lose, and the ladder reacts the same way it would for anyone else.

Pressure style asks timing questions early

Makhmudov walks forward, cuts the ring, and throws to the body to slow feet. He plants and unloads rather than box at range. That approach tests reflexes and distance judgment first, both of which fade during long stretches outside the ring. Fury controls fights by holding center, feinting, and tying up when pressure builds. His jab sets rhythm, his footwork creates angles. Makhmudov’s game strips that away by forcing exchanges in tight spaces. Fury either keeps him off balance and controls the tempo, or the layoff shows in his legs and timing.