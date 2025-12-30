The Fight Was Ordered. Giyasov Is Still Waiting

Giyasov’s manager, Vadim Kornilov, told BoxingScene that his team now expects the situation to be pushed to a purse bid after what he described as an extended and unproductive delay. The expectation, he said, is that the titleholder must either proceed with the ordered defence or face enforcement of the rules.

Giyasov’s mandatory status dates back to late 2023, when he was elevated to the top position in the WBA rankings following Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s exit from the division. That move followed Giyasov’s unanimous decision win in a title eliminator earlier that year. He later agreed to step aside while Jaron Ennis unified titles with Eimantas Stanionis, accepting an undercard role and delivering a knockout victory intended to reinforce his claim.

That path did not lead to a title fight. Ennis soon moved up in weight. Romero emerged as champion following a decision win over Ryan Garcia and later entered discussions for alternative bouts that did not materialize. Romero has not fought since winning the title.

As reported, exemptions were explored while the mandatory remained unfulfilled, leaving Giyasov in a holding pattern despite his position being clearly established.

Kornilov told BoxingScene that Giyasov has no intention of stepping aside again and believes the titleholder must now meet his obligation. At this stage, the dispute is not about rankings or momentum. It is about process.

The ordered fight exists on paper. The next move belongs to the sanctioning body.