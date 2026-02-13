The WBC confirmed Garcia and Barrios both satisfied the mandatory 14-day weight check ahead of their February 21 fight. Barrios weighed 153 lbs, while Garcia came in at 154.2lbs, both inside the allowed limit of 155 lbs. The weight check is part of a structured compliance system tied to championship fights, alongside random drug testing through VADA.

Early Testing Enrollment

Garcia’s eligibility depended on more than weight alone. Both fighters had already agreed to extensive pre-fight drug testing before the bout was formally announced in January, meaning Garcia had re-entered the WBC’s testing structure in advance of receiving title approval. That timing allowed the sanctioning process to move forward without delay once the fight agreement became public.

That sequence carried importance given Garcia’s recent disciplinary history. His April 2024 fight with Devin Haney was later ruled a no-contest after Garcia returned positive tests for ostarine. He was subsequently issued a one-year suspension, which has since expired. The WBC also imposed its own suspension for separate conduct issues, which was lifted prior to sanctioning the Barrios fight.

Eligibility Restored

By enrolling in testing early, Garcia created a documented compliance period that allowed the sanctioning body to move forward with his title eligibility once the fight agreement became official.

Barrios, the reigning WBC welterweight champion, has consistently participated in VADA testing and will attempt the third defense of his title. His previous two fights both ended in draws, against Abel Ramos and Manny Pacquiao.

The February 21 contest will headline a DAZN pay-per-view event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with both fighters continuing through the remaining WBC weight check schedule and ongoing drug testing requirements.