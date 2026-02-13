Gary Antuanne Russell says Andy Hiraoka received step-aside payments from fighters who chose not to face him. This offers rare insight into how his February 21 opponent remained outside several major fights despite staying active at junior welterweight. Russell is scheduled to fight Hiraoka later this month and described him as a physically difficult opponent because of his height, reach, and ability to fight at range.
Speaking to Ring Magazine, Russell said some fighters and their teams chose to compensate Hiraoka rather than risk facing him in the ring. The Japanese southpaw recently grabbed attention by stopping the heavy-hitting Ismael Barroso, yet he has often found himself as the “odd man out” in the 140 pound title picture.
“A lot of people have been paying him step-aside money because they want an easy victory,” Russell said. “No one wants to get in there and have to work extremely hard for a victory. If you can get an easy victory, why not?”
Step-aside agreements are often the quiet way boxing promoters shuffle the deck. A fighter in position for a bout might accept compensation to let another matchup happen first. These deals keep them eligible for future opportunities while removing the immediate risk for the other side. It happens frequently when contenders are jockeying for title positioning and television networks prefer a different pairing.
However, Russell suggests Hiraoka was paid simply because he was too high a risk for the reward offered. In a division as crowded as junior welterweight, a loss to a tall, rangy technician can set a career back by years. Many top names apparently decided that cutting a check was cheaper than risking their ranking against Hiraoka’s awkward style.
Despite these hurdles, Hiraoka has continued competing and remained available for top-tier opportunities. His physical dimensions at junior welterweight and consistent activity kept him in the mix, even as the biggest names in the weight class looked in the opposite direction.
Russell enters this bout looking to advance toward a world title shot of his own. He expects Hiraoka to use his reach and length, and he confirmed he is preparing specifically for those physical attributes ahead of fight night. By taking this fight on February 21, Russell is intentionally stepping into the vacuum created by others. He is taking the fight he believes his rivals paid to avoid, and a victory here would send a clear message to the rest of the division.
Last Updated on 02/13/2026