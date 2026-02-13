Multiple reports indicate cards are targeted for April 5 and May 10 following the March 8 show at the Meta APEX. If those dates hold, Zuffa will stage six events across its first four months, a brisk operational pace that signals real financial backing and broadcast support.

Consistency builds viewing habits. Promotions that secure a predictable night tend to stabilize audience flow once fighters become familiar faces.

Aside from a January debut staged on a Friday, every show has landed on a Sunday. That rhythm reduces direct competition and limits split attention across overlapping cards, a quiet but meaningful edge when broadcast partners measure retention.

The spring events are expected to stream on Paramount+, which has carried the promotion’s opening run. No bouts are official yet, though matchmaking typically accelerates once venue holds are secured and camps receive tentative dates.

Regular dates help keep fighters active.

Early signs suggest the series could move beyond the Meta APEX as the promotion tests its reach.

Sunday’s main event reinforces the strategy. Former beltholder Charles Martin takes on Efe Ajagba in a heavyweight fight with real sorting value for both, while Jai Opetaia is later set to defend his belt against Brandon Glanton, with the result tying him to recognition as Zuffa’s first titleholder.

Claiming Sundays has little to do with fresh appeal and far more to do with staking ground in a packed fight market. If the calendar stays firm into the spring, fighters will time their camps around it, managers can steer careers with fewer clashes, and fans will know exactly where the action lives once the weekend winds down.

Expect other promoters to watch the numbers closely. Stable ratings tend to invite imitation.