Martinez Requested Interim Title Elevation

Martinez confirmed he sought the designation after his planned rematch with Christian Mbilli failed to materialize. Mbilli was elevated to full WBC champion earlier this year, leaving Martinez without a direct title route despite their September majority draw.

“I really thought I won the fight on September 13, and it’s been frustrating to not get a rematch with Mbilli,” Martinez said. “I very much appreciate Mauricio and the WBC Board of Governors for giving me this opportunity. It’s been my dream to be the first Guatemalan champion ever.”

The WBC cited Martinez’s performance against Mbilli and the inability to secure a rematch as key factors in granting interim status.. Martinez was also recognized by the organization with its 2025 Fight of the Year award for the Mbilli bout.

ProBox founder Garry Jonas acknowledged the approval and its significance for Martinez’s career position.

“This is a fair and reasonable outcome that Lester gets a chance to fight for the same belt he competed with Mbilli for,” Jonas said. “This is a big deal for Lester and his country. Guatemala has never had a world champion, and we’re very hopeful he can bring the belt home on March 21.”

Interim Winner Claims Championship Position

Aleem, who holds the #14 position in the WBC rankings, will enter his first scheduled interim title fight.

Interim belts often redraw the contender line overnight.

The winner of the Martinez vs. Aleem fight on March 21st will become the WBC interim super middleweight champion. That means the winner will be in position to challenge for the WBC full belt, whoever emerges victorious from the September clash between champion Christian Mbilli and Canelo Alvarez.