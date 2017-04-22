Vitali Klitschko will be at Wembley, supporting his brother in Joshua showdown

There really could be quite a throng of heavyweight greatness, either past, present or future, at Wembley on April 29 (a week today as if any heavyweight fan needed reminding!). Wladimir Klitschko, himself a future Hall of Famer, will of course fight Anthony Joshua, the next heavyweight great in the opinion of quite a few people, and two WBC heavyweight rulers, one past one current, have confirmed their attendance.

Deontay Wilder will be there, scouting his possible next opponent, and Vitali Klitschko – for some people the superior fighting Klitschko brother – will also be in the house, assisting his younger brother. Vitali, taking a break from his political duties in Kyiv, will be close to his brother as “Dr. Steel Hammer” attempts to take both the IBF and the WBA belts next week.





“It is important when you are supported by someone. When I boxed, Wladimir was always near the ring and he supported me,” Vitali said, courtesy of his press service in Kyiv. “This time I will be with my brother in London. Of course, he has a wonderful team but nevertheless, the moral support for my brother is very important. I am confident that victory will be ours. These are two Olympic champions. Joshua has not lost a single bout yet, he’s even knocked out all of his rivals, he is 12 years younger than Wladimir. But I know Wladimir will do everything in order to win this fight. I know my brother like no-one else.”

Of course, Vitali cannot get in there and help his brother if he gets in trouble. His career very much on the line, Wladimir needs to beat Joshua or else he can start thinking about retiring from the ring and doing something else, like his brother.

Vitali against Joshua would have been a very interesting fight, as would Vitali against Tyson Fury. Possessing a granite chin (remember that flush bomb of an uppercut Lennox Lewis landed on Vitali’s chin, only for nothing to happen!?) and a meaner fighting instinct than his sibling, “Dr. Iron Fist” would likely have been too much for either Brit.

But Wladimir is the only Klitschko left fighting and, even with his brother’s passionate support, he faces a tough fight next Saturday. It really should be quite a special night of boxing in London.