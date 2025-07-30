Adrien Broner to Jake Paul: “I’d Knock You Out!” – The Desperate Challenge

A rough-looking Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner called out Jake Paul on social media, saying he’d “knock” him out. The former four-division world champion Broner (35-5-1, 24 KOs) is trying to talk his way into a payday.

Broner Challenges Jake Paul

Adrien has fallen on hard times career-wise, with him losing repeatedly since 2015. He hasn’t held a world since 2016. If Jake were to choose to fight Adrien, that would be a big boost to his bank account. His once huge fortune has disappeared. It would give Broner a nice payday of millions. Paul helped 58-year-old Mike Tyson get a reported $20 million purse.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Broner is worth $100K. He was wealthy during his prime years over a decade ago, but his paydays have dropped off due to his career slide.

“Jake Paul, I’d knock your b**** a** out. I’m talking to you, Jake Paul. I’d knock you the f*** out. Dead a**,’ said Adrien Broner on social media.

Career Decline: Broner’s Bid

Paul probably isn’t going to help Broner out because he’s looking for bigger names like Anthony Joshua and Gervonta Davis to bring in the millions. AB has lost the popularity that he once had over a decade ago when he was one of the biggest names in the U.S. in boxing.

Instead of calling out Jake Paul, Broner should ask Turki Alalshikh to help him out. He’s included aging, faded fighters in his events in the past. Deontay Wilder is one example. Turki might be willing to assist Adrien if he has an idea of how to use him.

It would have to be someone beatable. It wouldn’t make sense for Turki to match Broner against one of the top welterweights in a mismatch.

Broner looked poor in his last fight, losing to Blair Cobbs by a 10-round unanimous decision in 2024. He made Cobbs look good in that fight, which is not easy to do.