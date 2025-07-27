Rumour Mill: Anthony Joshua Vs. Tony Yoka Fight In The Works

On today’s episode of Talk Sport, when the subject being focused on was boxing, a story emerged that suggested Anthony Joshua could be fighting Tony Yoka next. Former champion turned pundit Spencer Oliver confirmed that he himself has heard the rumor, adding that if it turns out to be true, then Talk Sport broke an exclusive today.

AJ Eyes Tony Yoka Fight

Joshua, as we know, recently underwent successful elbow surgery, and he is talking about fighting before the end of the year. But while Eddie Hearn still craves seeing AJ in there with Tyson Fury in what would be a monster fight, especially for the UK (and Hearn is far from alone when it comes to people who have not yet given up in seeing this fight happen) – it seems Joshua could opt for a tune-up type fight next. And maybe Frenchman Yoka, 14-3(11) will be the guy.

Some might say Yoka, an Olympic gold medal winner like Joshua, is no tune-up, but the truth is Yoka has suffered some bad losses somewhat recently, against Martin Bakole, Carlos Takam, and Ryad Merhy. But Yoka, who bounced back to win three fights on the spin after the loss to Merhy, could give AJ problems if he’s on his A-game. And we should remember that Yoka has never been stopped as a pro.

Spencer Oliver on Joshua-Yoka

Oliver, speaking today, said he thinks Joshua Vs. Yoka is a “great possibility.”

“I’m going to say it right now, that is a great possibility,” Oliver said of the rumoured fight. “We get two Olympic gold medallists going at it; Tony Yoka is trying to rekindle his career. He went through a bad patch, losing to the likes of Carlos Takam – he’s won his last three now. He’s very much in a rebuilding process, as is Anthony Joshua. Doesn’t it make sense, two Olympic gold medallists? There’s history there. It’ll be a great fight, a sellable fight.”

I agree with Oliver that this fight would sell; AJ is still a star, of course. But a great fight? That I’m not so sure about. But who wins and how if Joshua, 28-4(25), and Yoka do get it on later this year?