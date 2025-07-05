Derek Chisora On Why Jarrell Miller Doesn’t Deserve AJ Fight – “People Need To Start Telling Him The Truth”

As fans may have read or heard, New York’s Jarrell Miller has started talking again, with him unloading quite a bit of ammo on Anthony Joshua. “Big Baby” said this week that AJ refused a fight with him no less than four times this month alone. No matter that AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn has stated on camera that there have been zero offers for the fight, let alone four.

Miller, who has either forgotten or doesn’t care that he failed more than one drug test some years ago, sees the Joshua fight fall apart and is now demanding big fights. However, Derek Chisora, who spoke face-to-face with Miller earlier this week and then spoke with Sun Sport, reminded Miller and us why the 36-year-old is not deserving of any big fights right now.

Chisora Condemns Miller’s Cheating

“Nobody else tell the truth,” Chisora said when he was commended by Sun Sport for laying down the facts as far as Miller’s, shall we say, chequered past is concerned. “People need to start telling him the truth. He’s a good guy, but he has this obsession with doing this thing. I don’t know why people do it, but when you do it, it’s not good because you are playing with people’s lives, and you might end up killing somebody in the ring. It’s difficult because he has been given three chances, and it’s hard to promote him. He doesn’t deserve the AJ fight. He doesn’t deserve any shot right now; you have to earn your stripes.”

Agreed on all counts. Has Miller ever really shown any genuine remorse for failing more than one drug test the way he did? It sure doesn’t seem so, does it? Now, talking trash again, Miller, for some reason, thinks he is in a position to demand fights with Joshua and other clean athletes, athletes who have always been clean and always will be.

Big credit to Chisora here for putting Miller back in his place, or at least trying to do so. Chisora and Miller were actually all set to fight each other a while back, only for Miller to fall into a legal dispute with his former promoter, Dmitry Salita, which scuppered the fight. How satisfying would it have been for all the Chisora fans to see him put a beating on Miller?