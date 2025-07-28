Tyson Fury Says Jake Paul KO’s “Spent Force” Anthony Joshua

We all know that we NEVER know with Tyson Fury; we never know if he actually means what he says, or if he is joking, or if he is simply trying to be controversial. With regards to his latest statement, this is what he genuinely sees as being the outcome should Anthony Joshua actually fight Jake Paul (as has been discussed, insanely enough!), it could be a blend of all three.

Fury’s Paul-AJ KO Pick

Fury, speaking with The Ring, has predicted a KO win for Paul. Maybe Fury really does think this could happen, or maybe this is a result he would like to see happen. Or maybe Fury is merely messing with us. But the former heavyweight champ – who may or may not fight again next year – said AJ is a “spent force” and that Paul will be able to take him down should they indeed fight.

“I think Jake Paul knocks him out,” Fury said regarding the will-we-won’t-we-see-it fight. “I just think Jake Paul would knock AJ out. I think AJ is a spent force, and I think Jake Paul is on the rise.”

Joshua, it is true, has not looked good in quite some time, and he was, as we know, brutally knocked out last time out, this by Daniel Dubois. Joshua says he will fight again this year, while Paul has said a fight between himself and the former two-time heavyweight champ will happen next year (although reports say Paul is also “very serious” about fighting another former heavyweight champ in Deontay Wilder, so who knows?)

AJ’s “Spent Force” Status

Joshua might not be anything like the force he once was, but to get KO’d by a YouTuber, by Paul? What kind of fan reaction that shocker would result in, we can only guess. Does Fury really believe this will happen? Is Fury interested at all in fighting Joshua himself? So many fans still crave seeing this British mega-fight, and if AJ is such easy work these days, then why doesn’t Fury fight him and pick up another massive bundle of cash?

Let’s see who Joshua fights when he does return to action, with talk now suggesting that AJ will fight fellow Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka next.