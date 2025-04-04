Video: Watch The Weigh-Ins For Tomorrow’s “Heavy Impact” DAZN Card

After yesterday’s eventful press conference – during which tomorrow night’s British heavyweight title challenger Jeamie TKV (real surname Tshikeva) flipped over the top table in anger due to the verbal back and forths between he and David Adeleye, and with headliners Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic both having vowed to knock the other man out when they collide in Manchester – came today’s official weigh-in.

Joyce tipped-in at a hefty, but at the same time regular for him 275.1 pounds, while Hrgovic scaled about what was expected at 250.6 pounds. Both men look to be in good physical shape, and again, both men are predicting a KO win.

As for the two co-challengers for the vacant British heavyweight title, Adeleye came in at 239.1 pounds, while TKV scaled a significantly heavier 254.9 pounds. Adeleye looks to be in great shape, while TKV, though he is a big guy who carries the weight well, is not in as good condition, at least according to Adeleye, which was one of the things the two men have squabbled about this week. Adeleye has said he will “hurt” TKV, while TKV said he sees fear in Adeleye.

Turning pro in tomorrow’s card will be former Olympian and Commonwealth gold medal winner Delicious Orie. Orie scaled 245 pounds, while his debut opponent, Milos Veletic came in at a whopping 293.8 pounds. Big things are expected of Orie in the pro ranks.

We should get a good night of action in Manchester tomorrow, and there could be some big KO’s witnessed.

Picks: I’m going for the fresher, faster, and younger Hrgovic to stop Joyce late on, with him landing too much punishment, with Joyce being pulled out, or by Joyce getting busted up and being pulled out that way.

As for Adeleye Vs. TKV, this could be the fight of the night. Look for both men to hit the mat as Adeleye pulls out a mid-rounds stoppage win in a thriller.

Orie is of course the pick to come through his pro debut without much trouble, with him possibly winning in a round or two.

The results from today’s weigh-in: