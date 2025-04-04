DAZN Official Weights: Dubois vs. Hrgovic, Adeleye vs. Jeamie TKV, Orie

Joe Joyce weighed in at a trim-looking 275.1 lbs for his 10-round battle against Filip Hrgovic (17-1, 14 KOs) for their main event heavyweight contest this Saturday, April 5th, with the card starting at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m., live on DAZN from the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

Hrgovic weighed 250-6 lbs, a career-high weight for him. He’s slightly heavier than the 247 lbs he weighed in for in his last fight against Daniel Dubois on June 1st in Riyadh. That one didn’t go well for Filip, as he was knocked out in the eighth round by Dubois and looked awful, taking a bad beating.

Weigh-in Details

Joe Joyce vs. Filip Hrgovic – 275lbs (124.74kg) vs. 250lbs (113.40kg)

David Adeleye vs. Jeamie Tshikeva – 240lbs (108.86kg) vs. 255lbs (115.67kg)

Jack Rafferty vs. Cory O’Regan – 140lbs (63.50kg) vs. 139lbs (63.05kg)

Delicious Orie vs. Milos Veletic – 246lbs (111.58kg) vs. 294lbs (133.81kg)

Joyce could use Hrgovic’s less-than-optimal conditioning to pull off an upset. Hrgovic would have to eat his words about saying that Joyce needs to retire after their fight on Saturday.

Hrgovic was brought in on two weeks ‘ notice as Joyce’s substitute opponent after his scheduled foe, Dillian Whyte, suffered an injury in training camp and had to withdraw from the card.

It remains to be seen how the shortened training camp will affect Filip’s game. He does look chunky around the midsection, and his stamina has always been his Achilles heel during his career. He’s gotten away with it because he mostly faces weak opposition.

Hrgovic’s promoters have done a good job with him, guiding him this far. In terms of true top 15-level competition, he has only faced Dubois and Zhilei Zhang during his eight-year career.

The weak match-making came back to bite Hrgovic on the backside when he fought Dubois, as he came unglued after five rounds when Daniel was still in the fight, hitting him with huge shots he’d never been hit before.

The Juggernaut Joyce’s weight is lighter than the 281.4 lbs that he weighed for his ten-round unanimous decision loss to Derek Chisora on July 27th last year. Joe looked too heavy in that fight, as he was even slower than usual, making it easy for the past-his-best 41-year-old Chisora to land his clubbing shots.