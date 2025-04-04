Daniel Dubois Says He’ll Be The First Man To Stop Oleksandr Usyk, Eyes July Fight At Wembley

Daniel Dubois says a fight between himself and Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley is “the biggest fight in the world ” Dubois, speaking with The Ring, said negotiations are currently underway for the fight – a rematch of a 2023 fight between Usyk and Dubois – to indeed take place at Wembley in the month of July.

As a back-up plan in case these negotiations fail for any reason, Dubois says he would fight either Joseph Parker (who Dubois was of course set to face a while back before he unfortunately fell ill with a virus) or Derek Chisora.

Dubois isn’t as keen on a fight with ring veteran Chisora, but he absolutely wants to fight in July. And Dubois, who last saw action in September, when he sensationally took out Anthony Joshua at Wembley, says he truly believes he will stop Usyk if he fights him next.

“I’ll be the man to stop him. I just see it. Fight news coming soon,” Dubois said to The Ring. “The Usyk fight [at Wembley] would be just like the Joshua fight but way bigger, the biggest fight in the world. And there’s revenge there as well.”

Everyone knows Dubois and his team still feel unfair play was at work in Poland, this when Dubois dropped Usyk with “that ‘ body shot- low blow. Mow, seemingly believing he can beat anyone out there, can Dubois go on and take Usyk’s belts along with his unbeaten record?

The two sides are deep in talks, so let’s hope Usyk Vs. Dubois II does happen. We know Usyk will fight anyone, anywhere – and most often it’s in the the other guy’s backyard.

“The Usyk fight for undisputed would create history, that would be a massive historic event,” Dubois said.