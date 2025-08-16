Filip Hrgovic Outlasts David Adeleye in Savage Ten-Round War — Boxing Results

Filip Hrgovic didn’t just beat David Adeleye — he dragged him into the kind of savage trench fight that shortens careers. The judges had it wide, 98-91 and 99-90 twice, and they were right. But numbers don’t capture the hell of Round 8, where Hrgovic showed why he’s a monster in this division. Adeleye fought brave, sure, but brave doesn’t win you wars when the other guy won’t stop coming.

From the opening bell, Hrgovic pressed forward like a man determined to break bones. Adeleye nicked moments early, even ripped Hrgovic open with a jab in Round 2, but every time he landed, Hrgovic answered with heavier hands and relentless combinations. By the middle rounds, Adeleye’s arms were dead weight, his mouth open, his corner already admitting he couldn’t win on points.

Round 8: A Round Carved in Violence

This was the round where Hrgovic stamped his name in blood. First, he detonated a right hand that sent Adeleye to the canvas, looking done. The Croatian smelled blood and charged — but then, Adeleye did the unthinkable. He came roaring back, winging hooks like a man with nothing left to lose. He cracked Hrgovic, had him stumbling, legs shaking, eyes glassy. For a moment, it looked like the “boogeyman” might crumble.

And then came the difference. Hrgovic didn’t fold. He steadied himself, walked through fire, and answered with his own barrage. That’s the mark of a real contender — not how pretty your punches are, but whether you can survive the storm and throw back harder. Adeleye emptied his clip in Round 8. Hrgovic took it, fired back, and broke his spirit.

Hrgovic Proves He’s Built Different

Stats are one thing — 210 punches landed to Adeleye’s 81, 152 power shots to 39. But Round 8 told the truth. Hrgovic is built to win dirty wars. He bled, he staggered, he got hurt bad. And still, he kept throwing. That’s what separates contenders from domestic-level guys. Adeleye fought like a lion for one round; Hrgovic fought like a machine for ten. That’s why the cards read wide. That’s why Adeleye walked away with respect but also with the stamp of a man who couldn’t close.

Adeleye had the chance to shock the world and couldn’t get it done. His best wasn’t enough. His ceiling looks set at British level scraps, maybe a payday or two before fading out. Hrgovic, meanwhile, proved he’s too tough for pretenders. But here’s the flip side: he showed flaws. He can be hit, he can be wobbled, and against real killers like Joshua, Zhang, or Joyce, those moments could spell disaster.