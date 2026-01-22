Usyk vs. Ruiz Rumored for Vegas as Wilder Shifts to Chisora

Ruiz (35-2-1, 22 KOs) is best remembered for his shocking upset of Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in June 2019. Joshua reclaimed his titles six months later with a disciplined points win. Since then, Ruiz has boxed just three times in six years, recording wins over Chris Arreola and Luis Ortiz before being held to a draw by Jarrell Miller in 2024. His inactivity and recent form make him a safer option than Wilder or Kabayel.

Wilder vs. Chisora Confirmed for April

With Usyk off the table, Wilder has turned to Chisora for an April fight in London. Plans for Wilder to challenge Usyk and launch iVisit Boxing’s platform collapsed, leaving him searching for a meaningful step back into contention. Chisora brings name recognition, durability, and the ability to drag opponents into messy exchanges where power alone won’t decide the outcome.

“Deontay and I will be amazing, somewhere like Tottenham,” Chisora said. The venue has not been finalized, but London’s heavyweight appetite makes it a natural landing spot. For Wilder, coming off inconsistent performances at 40, this fight offers a route back without the risk of facing a champion.

Why Wilder Needs the Early Finish

Chisora does not pretend this fight will be viewed as anything other than a step toward bigger names for Wilder. “People can call it a tune-up fight for Usyk, I don’t care,” he said. Then he laid out the conditions. “For Wilder to win, he has to knock me lights out. If he can’t do that by round ten, I can beat him up.”

That is a decade of heavyweight experience talking, not bravado. Wilder will try to control distance and land clean shots early. Chisora will pressure, lean, and force sustained contact. If Wilder cannot close the fight before his legs slow, the balance shifts toward Chisora’s volume and inside work.

What Happens if the Ruiz Rumour is Real

Whether Chisora’s information about Usyk holds remains unclear. The unified champion has not confirmed his next move, and the heavyweight division continues to shift around him. If Ruiz is the pick, it suggests Usyk is looking for a payday and a name without the immediate danger of a younger, active contender.