MIke Tyson Launches Invite Only Amateur Boxing Card

“I’m deeply passionate about doing my part to reinvigorate amateur boxing in the United States,” said Mike Tyson. “Amateur boxing isn’t just a pathway to the professional ranks, it’s a foundation for discipline, character, and becoming the best version of yourself. This sport gave me so much, and it’s important to me that amateur boxing continues to be recognized, supported, and preserved as part of our country’s legacy.”

What This Changes

American amateur boxing has operated in near-obscurity for two decades. The USA Boxing national tournaments still happen. Olympic trials still matter. But outside of those windows, amateur fighters have almost no platform. This event creates a third option: high-level bouts with credentials, sponsor presence, and a name that pulls attention.

The invite-only structure also means something specific. No one pays an entry fee. No one loses because they drew the wrong opponent in round one. Tyson and Prophecy Onasis, CEO of Radiant Technologies, are hand-selecting fighters based on skill level and readiness. That’s a significant departure from the open-bracket model that has defined amateur boxing since the Golden Gloves era.

“It’s an honor to have been chosen to bring all the business development surrounding the Mike Tyson Invitational,” said CEO of Radiant Technologies, Prophecy Onasis. “Our mission is to make a positive, long-lasting impact on amateur boxing to build the next generation of future champions.”

Who This Affects

Olympic hopefuls get the most immediate benefit. The Paris 2024 cycle just ended. The LA 2028 pipeline is forming. Between now and Olympic trials, these fighters need bouts that matter. The Invitational gives them stage time in front of coaches, sponsors, and media who wouldn’t otherwise see them until they’re already in the professional ranks or sitting at the Olympic qualifiers.

Tyson’s own amateur résumé: He won Junior Olympic gold in 1981 and 1982. He took the 1984 National Golden Gloves heavyweight title. His professional dominance came later, but the foundation was built in gyms and amateur rings. That credibility matters when you’re asking fighters and their teams to commit to a new event format.

The Three-Day Structure

Thursday opens with Tyson leading a session on discipline and mindset.Tyson’s early career was built on obsessive preparation under Cus D’Amato. The psychological framework he used to dominate as a teenager is the same framework that collapses when it’s not maintained, something Tyson has been transparent about for years.

Friday includes open workouts with Tyson present. For amateur fighters, that’s access to someone who understands the specific pressure of being young, talented, and expected to deliver. Saturday is the fight card itself, with live audience and credentialed media. That’s the exposure piece: getting these bouts documented in a way that creates resumes before fighters turn professional.

What Happens Next

If this event draws legitimate talent and sponsor interest, it creates a precedent. Amateur boxing in the United States has been starved of private investment because there’s no clear return. The Invitational model, curated cards with name recognition attached, could change that calculus. If it doesn’t, then American amateur boxing remains what it’s been: a development system with almost no public hype outside of Olympic years.

The question isn’t whether Tyson can create one successful weekend. It’s whether this format can be replicated. If the Invitational becomes annual, other promoters and sponsors will test similar models. If it’s a one-off, then American amateur boxing stays in the same holding pattern it’s been in since the Soviet bloc collapsed and took structured international competition with it.