Tyson Fury vs Sefer Seferi on June 9 – live on BT Sport

Tyson Fury will face Sefer Seferi over ten rounds in his highly-anticipated June 9 comeback fight, live on BT Sport.





The former WBA, WBO and IBF Heavyweight World Champion will end an exile of over two-and-a-half years when he fights at the Manchester Arena for the first time in his career.

‘Gypsy King’ Fury looks in incredible shape, having lost a remarkable seven stone since teaming up with new trainer Ben Davison.

Albania’s Seferi holds a record of 23 wins from 24 fights, with 21 of his wins coming by way of knockout. His sole career loss came against WBA Heavyweight World Champion Manuel Charr, when he was outpointed over ten rounds.

“I can’t wait to get in there and prove that I’m a better fighter than I’ve ever been,” said Fury. “I’m coming into the prime of my career now and I’ve never felt better. I’m fitter, stronger and faster than the Fury of 2015.





“We’re just three weeks away from what is going to be a huge night for the city of Manchester. I’m delighted to be fighting at the iconic Manchester Arena for the first time in my career and I’m promising the fans a special performance to thank them for their loyal support.”

“This is going to be a hard fight for Fury,” said Seferi. “I’m very disciplined and always ready to take on everyone and anyone. This will not be an easy night for him. I’m coming to Manchester to beat one of the boxing legends of the 21st century.

“He is tall and strong but he won’t be ready for the pressure that I will bring on June 9. Two-and-a-half years out of the ring is a long time and nobody knows if he is still the same fighter that dethroned Wladimir Klitschko. I am going to seize this opportunity with both hands.”

“Tyson is back, in fantastic shape and full of beans, ready to take the first step on the road back towards World domination once again,” said Frank Warren. “He needs comeback fights in order to shake off the ring rust after such a lengthy absence and I am sure the fans will once again enjoy the ride back to the top.





“Seferi is no push over, he’s gone the distance with a World class fighter in Manuel Charr. He has spent the majority of his career at Cruiserweight but so had Tony Bellew and David Haye before stepping up to the Heavyweight division.”

Also confirmed for ‘He’s Back’ is the Vacant WBC International Middleweight title fight between Oldham’s ‘Kid Dynamite’ Mark Heffron (19-0, 15 KO’s) and Andrew Robinson (21-3-1, 6 KO’s);

Liverpool’s James Metcalf (17-0, 9 KO’s) takes on Jorge Fortea (16-1-1, 5 KO’s) for the Vacant WBC International Super-Welterweight Championship;

A huge night of boxing in Manchester also sees local hero Terry Flanagan (33-0, 13 KO’s) bid to become a two-weight World Champion when he clashes with unbeaten American Maurice Hooker (23-0-3, 16 KO’s) for the Vacant WBO Super-Lightweight crown;

Ricky Hatton-trained Heavyweight prospect Nathan Gorman (12-0, 10 KO’s) collides with rival ‘Big Sexy’ Sean Turner (12-2, 8 KO’s) over ten rounds; unbeaten Middleweight prospects Troy Williamson (6-0, 4 KO’s) and Jack Flatley (11-0, 4 KO’s) rematch after their Senior ABA final in 2015 that Williamson won;

Zelfa Barrett, Jordan Thompson, Lyndon Arthur, Jack Massey and Jack McGann complete an unmissable card.

Tickets for ‘He’s Back’ are available purchase NOW via the Manchester Arena on www.manchester-arena.com and tel: 0844 847 8000.

Tickets for this unmissable event start from just £40.